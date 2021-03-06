Your Weekly Yap -- March 6
Here's your weekly roundup of reviews and commentary from Hoosier film critics.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Despite an award-worthy performance from newcomer Andra Day, Hulu's "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," never climbs above average.
Golden Globes winners reaction
A few notable surprises at the film awards season's most overhyped, unrepresentative event.
West Michigan
A pair of filmmaking siblings make a cinematic love letter to their home state, playing a sister and brother on a journey to inner discovery.
Raya and the Last Dragon
A medium-good entry in the Disney animation tradition, filled with bright colors, zippy martial arts action and a touch of tragedy.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
A noticeably kindler and gentler outing for the animated gang as SpongeBob goes on a quest to rescue Gary the Snail.
ReelBob: Raya and the Last Dragon
A delightful animated fantasy about faith, love, redemption and — most of all — trust.
My Salinger Year
A pleasant late winter surprise, this literary tale about a young writer's brush with J.D. Salinger is a showcase for Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver.
WandaVision: Marvel’s Grand Introduction to a New Era
Adia Chaney looks back on the first season of "WandaVision" and what it portends for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Boss Level
It’s not every day that audiences can watch a movie where its protagonist gets decapitated a dozen times.
ReelBob’s New to View: March 9
A mostly fictionalized biopic of a legendary tenor and a documentary about an acclaimed Supreme Court Justice headline the latest releases for home viewing.
The AV Room: Indy Style -- March 5
On this week’s show, Chris reviews “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “My Salinger Year,” “Chaos Walking,” “Boogie,” “Boss Level,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and “Coming 2 America.”
Coming 2 America
It doesn't reach the heights of its predecessor, but it's better than a lot of comedy sequels and most movies Murphy's made in the last 20 years or so.
