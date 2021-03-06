The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Despite an award-worthy performance from newcomer Andra Day, Hulu's "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," never climbs above average.

Read it all

Golden Globes winners reaction

A few notable surprises at the film awards season's most overhyped, unrepresentative event.

Read it all

West Michigan

A pair of filmmaking siblings make a cinematic love letter to their home state, playing a sister and brother on a journey to inner discovery.

Read it all

Raya and the Last Dragon

A medium-good entry in the Disney animation tradition, filled with bright colors, zippy martial arts action and a touch of tragedy.

Read it all

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A noticeably kindler and gentler outing for the animated gang as SpongeBob goes on a quest to rescue Gary the Snail.

Read it all

ReelBob: Raya and the Last Dragon

A delightful animated fantasy about faith, love, redemption and — most of all — trust.

Read it all

My Salinger Year

A pleasant late winter surprise, this literary tale about a young writer's brush with J.D. Salinger is a showcase for Margaret Qualley and Sigourney Weaver.

Read it all

WandaVision: Marvel’s Grand Introduction to a New Era

Adia Chaney looks back on the first season of "WandaVision" and what it portends for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Read it all

Boss Level

It’s not every day that audiences can watch a movie where its protagonist gets decapitated a dozen times.

Read it all

ReelBob’s New to View: March 9

A mostly fictionalized biopic of a legendary tenor and a documentary about an acclaimed Supreme Court Justice headline the latest releases for home viewing.

Read it all

The AV Room: Indy Style -- March 5

On this week’s show, Chris reviews “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “My Salinger Year,” “Chaos Walking,” “Boogie,” “Boss Level,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” and “Coming 2 America.”

Watch it now

Coming 2 America

It doesn't reach the heights of its predecessor, but it's better than a lot of comedy sequels and most movies Murphy's made in the last 20 years or so.

Read it all

Like what you’re seeing? Consider sharing Film Yap with a friend!

Share Film Yap