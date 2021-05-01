Oscars reaction 2021

Film critics Alec Toombs, Logan Sowash and Christopher Lloyd break down the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony -- the surprises, the snubs, and that thudding, anticlimactic conclusion.

Indy Film Fest: Lauren Z. Ray, "Welcome to Monterey"

The director of "Welcome to Monterey" reflects on the documentary about the Indiana town her family has called home for more than 150 years.

Read it

Here Are the Young Men

This profile of young men behaving badly neither celebrates nor condemns them.

Read it

Indy Film Fest: Matthew Ya-Hsiung Balzer, "The Catch"

The director of "The Catch" talks about his film, which was based on true crime reporting and personal stories heard on lobster boats and in small towns across New England.

Read it

The Virtuoso

A suspenseful and engaging assassin story that can't quite shake the feeling it would have been better realized as a video game instead of a movie.

Read it

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

A slick, delightfully fun and fast-paced CGI animated movie that sends up the technological crutches that confound our interpersonal relationships.

Read it

Here Alone

This quietly effective post-apocalyptic story goes beyond zombie thriller tropes to contemplate if people living with trauma aren't better off on their own.

Read it

Indy Film Fest: Marquise Mays, "The Heartland"

The Milwaukee-based director wanted to make a film that was a love letter reflecting the complicated relationship between Black kids and the city.

Read it

Indy Film Fest: Rebecca Berfanger, festival president

Indy Film Fest Board of Directors President Rebecca Berfanger talks about holding their second fest during pandemic, and how she's watched some early filmmakers' children grow up.

Read it

Things Heard & Seen

Netflix's "Things Heard & Seen" is smarter and classier than your average genre exercise.

Read it

ReelBob: ‘Before I’m Dead’ ★★

Trauma, regret and guilt are the forces that drive “Before I’m Dead.” But its presentation nearly stops the movie in its tracks.

Read it

The AV Club: Indy Style -- April 30

On this week's show, Chris reviews "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street," "Limbo," "Four Good Days," "Separation," "The Virtuoso," "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" and "Without Remorse."

Watch it

Without Remorse

Amazon Prime's adaptation of Tom Clancy's "Without Remorse" is a mixed bag, but hints at something better in the future.

Read it

Reel Bob's New to View: May 4

The performance that won Daniel Kaluuya the best supporting actor Oscar headlines the newest titles available for home consumption.

Read it

Share Film Yap