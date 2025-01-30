A father of a bride-to-be and a woman planning her baby sister’s wedding struggle to share the same venue after the resort double-books their big days. Family chaos and surprise cameos follow in this rom-com, reminding us that every family has their fair share of crazy.

Will Ferrell (“Old School,” “Elf”) plays Jim, an ideal girl-dad to a Gen Z daughter, Jenni (Geraldine Viswanathan), who surprises him with news of her recent engagement. Determined to create the perfect wedding for his daughter, Jim books the Palmetto House, an island resort where he and his late wife tied the knot. Reese Witherspoon (“Sweet Home Alabama,” “Legally Blonde”) plays Margot, a neurotic TV producer who is withdrawn from her family, except for her younger sister and best friend Nev (Meredith Hagner). Upon learning of Nev’s sudden engagement, Margot reserves the Palmetto House, an idyllic resort with sentimental ties to the girls’ youth. When they realize the venue has mistakenly double-booked their weddings, Jim and Margot compromise and decide to share the estate.

Director, Writer, and Producer Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Bros”) delivers an uneven story that’s a little messy at times yet manages to deliver steady laughs. Ferrell and Witherspoon supply enough amusement to atone for their zero chemistry. A talented supporting cast assists with humor and a few emotional moments. By the film’s end, you trust that wherever it’s headed, “happily ever after” hardly matters.

“You’ve Cordially Invited” struggles under the weight of too much going on but drops an adequate amount of laughs, happy occasions, and relatable snippets for anyone with a crazy character or two in their family.

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video January 30th.

