You're invited!
Join us at Carmel Clay Public Library this Thursday for a talk by Film Yap editor/critic Christopher Lloyd about the state of moviegoing and a glimpse at the Oscars.
Join film critic Christopher Lloyd of the Film Yap and FOX59 for an interactive talk on the state of moviegoing and a preview of the Oscars. The event is free but registration is required.
Thursday, March 9
6:30pm - 7:30pm
425 E Main St, Carmel
Whether you’re a casual watcher of movies or a hardcore cinephile, most everyone’s moviegoing habits have changed over the past few years. Local expert Christopher Lloyd will talk about the shifting patterns of the production, distribution, and exhibition of feature films across theatrical, streaming and physical media platforms.