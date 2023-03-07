Join film critic Christopher Lloyd of the Film Yap and FOX59 for an interactive talk on the state of moviegoing and a preview of the Oscars. The event is free but registration is required.

Thursday, March 9

6:30pm - 7:30pm

425 E Main St, Carmel

Whether you’re a casual watcher of movies or a hardcore cinephile, most everyone’s moviegoing habits have changed over the past few years. Local expert Christopher Lloyd will talk about the shifting patterns of the production, distribution, and exhibition of feature films across theatrical, streaming and physical media platforms.