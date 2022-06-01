How well do you really know your family? Especially if you’re a teenager mostly concerned with friends, school, boys, sneaking cigarettes and hanging out at the waterfront? Let’s face it, at age 15 most kids only have a vague notion of what exactly is is their parents do for a living.

That’s the premise behind “A Chiara,” an intense Italian drama about the titular character (Swamy Rotolo) who thinks she has a normal, upper-middle-class family. But she winds up traveling down a deep, dark hole when her father, Claudio (Claudio Rotolo), suddenly disappears after a violent event at their home.

Eventually, Chiara learns that her dad is being pursued by the police as an alleged member of the drug mafia. She’s not sure what to believe, and grows increasingly angry when the rest of the family shuts her out and refuses to reveal the truth.

She ends up taking matters into her own hands, intent on finding her father, which leads to some daunting places — both figuratively and literally.

“A Chiara” is the third in a trilogy by writer/director Jonas Carpignano set in the same oceanside Calabrian town — the first two are unseen by me. It’s a very organic sort of filmmaking, almost neorealist, as Chiara wanders around looking for answers to this vexing dilemma, at times the pursuer and sometimes pursued.

The film also stars Grecia Rotolo as Chiara’s older sister, Giulia, whose 18th birthday is the cause of the huge celebrations that sets off the events. Shades of “The Godfather,” with lots of big emotions flung about along with food, dancing and frivolity interrupted by moments where the menfolk wander off for stern conversations. Carmela Fumo plays their mother, Carmela, and Antonio Rotolo and Vincenzo Rotolo play uncles/cousins Antonio and Enzo.

In case you’re wondering about the shared surnames: yes, the cast is largely made of the same family, most of whom are not professional actors. (Swamy played in a previous film in the trilogy.) It’s an audacious choice, and I’ll be the first to admit I would not have noticed until researching for this review. Their performances are extremely naturalistic and non-showy, and give the film a sense of weight and authenticity since they never seem to be playing for the camera.

I’ve no idea if Carpignano is just that good at working with novices, or he happened to stumble upon a clan of super-talented nascent thespians. Maybe a bit of both.

Chiara’s relationship with her father is kindly, if not particularly close. If he really is a gangster, Claudio seems the opposite of what you think that person would be like: retiring, calm in demeanor, almost passive, perhaps even a bit shy. At his daughter’s birthday party, he refuses to make a toast because he doesn’t like speaking in front of so many others.

But then he’s gone with nary a word, literally walking out into the night. Chiara’s demands of his whereabouts bring only vague replies from her mother about his work, an excuse that fails to stand up when news reports about his status as a fugitive begin airing.

She even learns he has a nickname only whispered by the locals: “U Piccio,” aka “the boy.”

“A Chiara” is less about the plot of a teen girl finding her father as coming into her own as a person through this daunting quest. She’s incredibly hurt when her mother refuses to be more forthcoming, even more so when she learns her big sister knows more than she’s saying. She’s even told she’s selfish for poking her nose in.

At 15 you think you’re already an adult and grow incensed when you’re not treated that way — but are you really ready for all the responsibility, doubt and disappoint that come with being a grownup? Everyone thinks so, but few truly are at 15… or even 50.

“A Chiara” is a rewarding film, if one that can be hard to watch at times. Swamy Rotolo ties it all together with a surprisingly commanding performance for someone so young. Chiara’s brazen manner and sharp gaze hint at someone with the potential to become exactly the sort of boss figure her father is purported to be.

Like father, like daughter?