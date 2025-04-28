Paul Feig's "Another Simple Favor" arrives as a glittering, chaotic sequel that attempts to recapture the sharp wit and stylish thrills of its predecessor. While it succeeds in delivering glamour and humor, the film falters under the weight of its convoluted plot and excessive twists.

Set five years after the events of "A Simple Favor," the film finds mommy vlogger and author Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) promoting her book, but interest in the best-seller is slacking. Enter Emily Nelson (Blake Lively), who has been released from prison and invites Stephanie to be her Maid of Honor at a destination wedding in Capri. The nuptials are complicated by the groom's mafia ties, leading to a series of increasingly ridiculous pivots. Feig's direction infuses the travelogue with a breezy, European comedy vibe, but the pacing drags the fun down.

Kendrick and Lively's chemistry remains the film's richest asset, while Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins are delightful as Emily's mother, Margaret, and Aunt Linda. However, most of the supporting cast, including Henry Golding and Michele Morrone, are underutilized, with some characters lacking worthwhile development.

The film's visual appeal is undeniable, with stunning island locations and a vibrant color palette that enhances its glamorous tone. Award-winning costume designer Renee Ehrlich Kalfus deserves praise for creating memorable outfits that complement the film's coastal aesthetic.

"Another Simple Favor" is a visually captivating sequel if you roll with its absurdities but struggles beneath a twist-heavy plot. While fans of the original film will likely enjoy this mixed bag of murder mystery, let's hope Feig doesn't make us wait another seven years for a continuation.

Streaming on Prime Video May 1st.

