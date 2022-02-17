Channing Tatum has come a long way as an actor over the years. Initially starting out as the ‘pretty-boy’ in films like “Step Up” and “G.I. Joe: Rise Of Cobra,” he never particularly stood out. That was until 2012 when he starred opposite Jonah Hill in the hit action-comedy reboot of “21 Jump Street,” proving that he isn’t just another attractive face.

Tatum continued to show his range with an incredible dramatic turn in the Oscar-nominated dark-drama “Foxcatcher” as well as working with Steven Soderbergh on the successful “Magic Mike” franchise, a male-stripper movie that proved to be more than just a bunch of half-naked bodies dancing for two hours.

Then all of sudden in the late 2010s, Tatum seemed to just vanish outside of the occasional voice-role or cameo. 2022 looks to be the year Tatum is making his comeback, from starring opposite Sandra Bullock in the big-budget romantic comedy adventure film “The Lost City,” starring in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut “Pussy Island,” and stripping off his clothes and grinding the night away once again for a third and final “Magic Mike” movie.

Though first up for Tatum this year just so happens to be his (co) directorial debut, “Dog,” alongside his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin. The story is a personal one to Tatum, who was inspired to make the film after his losing his beloved pooch Lulu in 2018.

“Dog” follows U.S. Army Ranger Briggs (Tatum), who has been struggling with PTSD amongst a variety of other mental and physical problems after returning to the U.S. One day he’s called back to the Army base in the wake of the suicide of his fallen comrade Riley Rodriqeuz and is tasked to transport the late soldier’s beloved military dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, to his funeral in a remote desert town in Arizona.

Lulu proves to be almost too much to handle, much like Briggs, she too is suffering from PTSD and since her time serving she has built major trust issues with almost everyone. She destroys furniture, attacks strangers, constantly barks, and is easily irritated.

Briggs initially is fed up with the Lulu, with the two constantly at odds with one another, but over time the two form a strong unbreakable bond, with Lulu helping Briggs become a better man and Briggs giving Lulu someone she can trust again.

“Dog” isn’t the most original nor innovative film in the world, it’s easy to see where the story is going and there’s not too many surprises. Yet, the film still proves to be emotionally resonant, the heartfelt moments feel earned, and while heavily flawed and sometimes hard to like, the audience starts to truly feel for Tatum’s Briggs.

A film about dogs can easily be made to feel emotionally manipulative and stale, yet here the bond between a man and his dog feels earnest and authentic. “Dog” shows the hardships that taking care of a dog can bring and the responsibilities that it carries, never sugarcoating it.

At times the movie does become tonally confused on whether or not to bring more laughs or let the more dramatic moments settle in. MGM seems to be marketing “Dog” as a family film, but with some of the mature subject matter it carries as well as several scenes that aren’t particularly family friendly, the youngest audience members may be better off watching something like “Air Bud.”

Tatum and Carolin seem to be targeting a more blue-collar audience especially considering it’s a military setting as well as some of the places the film finds its comedy from, but at the same time “Dog” is an extremely easy movie to fall for. There is a real warmth buried underneath its rugged exterior and will likely win the hearts of many dog lovers.

Tatum and Carolin’s direction may not take any risks, but the duo hit all the right notes into creating a crowd-pleasing dramedy.

Tatum gives one of his greatest performances to date, playing opposite his Belgian Malinois co-star. He isn’t focused on channeling charisma but seems far more interested in showing the flawed and rigged nature of his character. Once again he proves he is not just another Hollywood dreamboat for women to faun over, but an actor with an extremely wide range. The comradery he shares with the titular canine is anchored with honesty and vulnerability which makes the film resonate as strongly as it does.

“Dog” may be rough around the edges, but much like its lead characters there’s a hidden warmth and authenticity to it. It may not win over those who are already skeptical but for dog-lovers and fans of Tatum’s past work, this will hit all the right notes.