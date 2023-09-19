Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF), taking place October 5-15. The 11-day festival, which was just named on MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023, will showcase more than 120 feature films - 19 World/U.S. Premieres, 44 regional premieres, 21 Special Presentations from major distributors and 7 Indiana Spotlight films.

Opening Night (October 5), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, will showcase “The Lionheart” from HBO and TIME Studios, a documentary about the late two-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon, 10 years after his shocking death. Centerpiece (October 11), presented by IndyStar/LOCALiQ , will feature “Rustin” from Netflix, starring Emmy and Heartland Film award-winning actor Colman Domingo as Civil Rights leader Bayard Rustin. Closing Night (October 15), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, will spotlight “The Holdovers” from Focus Features, directed by Academy Award®-winner Alexander Payne and starring Academy Award®-nominee Paul Giamatti.

"Named one of the ‘Coolest Film Festivals in the World’ earlier this year, the Heartland International Film Festival is proud to celebrate impactful storytelling and connect creatives with our dedicated audiences in Indianapolis,” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “Highlighted by our trio of major event titles, HIFF’s reputation continues to grow as a regional destination on the awards season circuit while also highlighting true indies, including dozens of titles making their world, U.S. and regional premieres here in the heartland.”

This year's theme is "YOU CAN'T LOOK AWAY," and attendees will be mesmerized by 120+ feature films with screenings at Newfields, Living Room Theaters, The Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant, Landmark Glendale 12, and Emagine Noblesville. All film selections will have in-person screenings. Many of the films will also be available to view virtually (US restricted). Individual tickets and Fest Passes are available at www.HeartlandFilmFestival.org

CANNES AT KAN-KAN

In its second year, HIFF is back at the Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant with ‘Cannes at the Kan-Kan’ sidebar, featuring curated titles that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May. The year’s program features major winners, including the Palme d’Or winner ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ joined by best director winner ‘The Taste of Things,’ screenplay winner ‘Monster,’ and actor winner ‘Perfect Days.'

"Anatomy of a Fall" from NEON Rated, directed by Justine Triet

"The Taste of Things" from IFC Films, directed by Anh Hung Tran

"Perfect Days" from NEON Rated, directed by Wim Winders

"Monster" from Well Go USA, by Kore-eda Hirokazu

THREE FOR FREE

There are three free screenings at the festival. Heartland Film is proud to once again partner with the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge to showcase the slate of 2023 Finalists and Winners. The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers — with and without disabilities — the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms, inviting aspiring storytellers to creatively write, produce and complete short films. Founder Nic Novicki will be attending the free screening on Monday, October 9 at the Landmark Glendale 12 Theater. On Saturday, October 14, there will be a free screening of "Liminal: Indiana in the Anthropocene" at Landmark Glendale 12. This meditative aerial film illustrates our state as a microcosm of this new planetary epoch. Heartland Film is also hosting a free screening of "A Hard Day's Night" in honor of their new signature fundraising event, Cinemania, coming April of 2024 with theme: A Tribute to Beatles in Film. Attendees are invited to the Cinemania Cocktail Party presented by F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co. before the screening on Tuesday, October 7, on The Toby stage at Newfields.

AWARDS

The Heartland International Film Festival will award more than $60,000 in cash prizes at their Awards Celebration on Saturday, October 14 at The Jazz Kitchen. Since 1992, Heartland Film has presented $3.5 million in cash prizes – the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America.

OVERVIEW

Below is the complete film lineup, special events and more. Tickets and the schedule for the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival can be found at www.HeartlandFilmFestival.org

WORLD & U.S. PREMIERES

Film Title | Director | Country | Premiere Status