What if you were a woman in her mid-30s, happily married and about to start trying to have a baby, but the cancer diagnoses of your sister and mother prompts you to get tested and you find out you are at high risk of contracting the disease? Do you undergo surgery to preempt cancer?

For actress Devin Sidell, it isn’t just an academic question. Her real-life journey formed the inspiration for “Love, Daniell,” which she stars in, produced and co-wrote. She took some time to answer our questions.

Film Yap: Normally I ask filmmakers, "What made you want to make this movie?" But the answer seems pretty obvious here. At one point did the idea of making a movie about your own cancer journey start? What motivated and/or scared you about that?

Devin Sidell: It actually didn’t occur to me to make a movie about my own experience until I was recovering from my preventative double mastectomy. I think that, before that, I was in too much of a vortex of appointments and decisions (and other surgeries) to even think about creating art based on my situation. However, during the down time of my recovery, I thought about how many other people were going through this same preventative surgery and making the same scary and bizarre decisions I had made, and I didn’t want them to feel alone. I knew we were a large group that deserved to be connected in order to be a support system for each other.

FY: During the reveal of your post-surgery body, I thought that an amazing special effect -- and then learned you shot this footage on your own initiative. Obviously an incredibly brave and daring thing to do. What informed that decision, and what do you think seeing it now?

DS: While I was recuperating from my double mastectomy and looking at my new body in the mirror, I felt very strongly about capturing the visual of my appearance at that time. It was so foreign, and I didn’t want to forget what my body had been through in order to save my own life. Seeing it now, I feel proud. It is definitely difficult to remember the utter pain I had been in during that recovery, but I am amazed at what my body was able to heal from.

FY: Did at any point you hesitate with telling this story out of concern about how it would impact your career? Of course the pressure on women in Hollywood regarding age/appearance/etc. is immense.

DS: Once I get an idea in my head, I go full-force to make it happen (frequently to the chagrin of my husband). I did feel some slight trepidation at first, but that was quickly assuaged by acknowledging that people like Angelina Jolie and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been open about their diagnoses and surgeries. I am lucky to have the shoulders of so many giants in the industry — Christina Applegate, Wanda Sykes, and Edie Falco — to balance on, knowing that there is a movement to normalize what women’s bodies are sometimes forced to endure.

FY: Such a terrific, well-rounded cast! What goes into recruiting such talent, including a couple of big names, to a project like this?

DS: I think we were lucky that such talented and legendary actors connected to the script and felt the importance of telling this story. We were very fortunate to connect with Joanna Kerns early on — she liked the script and gave us lots of wonderful notes in order to improve it — and I think that her seal of approval, so to speak, helped us to move forward.

FY: Is there any moment during filming that stood out to you, whether because it was particularly painful, joyful or just memorable?

DS: Filming the moment between Danielle and Amy in which they sit in Amy’s bathroom while Amy takes her medications was very special to me. The dialogue from that moment — “Thank you for getting cancer so I might not have to” and “What are sisters for” — is a word-for-word recreation of a conversation that my sister and I had while she was going through chemo. To have lived it once with my own sister and then be living it again a second time as an actor was surreal and also quite healing.

FY: You've been acting from an early age. What spurred you to take on the roles of producer and screenwriter -- and do you see yourself doing more behind the camera?

DS: When I started this project, I knew that because it was based on my own experience, I wanted to be a part of the producing team and the writing team so that I could make sure it felt as true to life as possible. I am very lucky that I was able to work with our other fantastic producers and writer because I had never done anything like this before! I have learned A LOT. Being a producer is… exhausting. I am in awe of those who do it regularly, and I think that I might need some time to come down from this experience before I consider doing it again.

FY: What's next for you?

DS: We are very much looking forward to continuing our festival run and sharing this story with fellow previvors. In about a week, we are holding a private screening in Los Angeles with Fran Drescher and her nonprofit Cancer Schmancer.

