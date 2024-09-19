Heartland Film has announced the lineup for the 33rd Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF) Powered by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, taking place October 10-20. The 11-day festival, which was named on MovieMaker Magazine's Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World for 2023, will showcase more than 110 feature films - 28 World/North American/U.S. Premieres, 73 regional premieres, 20 Special Presentations from major distributors and 10 Indiana Spotlight films.

Opening Night (October 10), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, showcases “A Real Pain” from Searchlight Pictures. Directed, written by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. Centerpiece Screening (October 16), presented by IndyStar/LOCALiQ, features “Small Things Like These” from Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions, starring Oscar® winner Cillian Murphy. In his follow up performance to "Oppenheimer," Murphy plays a coal merchant who discovers disturbing secrets kept by the local convent. Director Tim Mielants is scheduled to attend and participate in a post-screening discussion. Closing Night (October 20), presented by The Klapper Family Foundation, spotlights “Emilia Pérez” from Netflix, directed by Jacques Audiard. “Emilia Pérez” stars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Adriana Paz, who shared the Best Actress Award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

"MovieMaker Magazine named us one of the 'Coolest Festivals in the World' last year, but with this year's lineup of premieres, indies, and awards season contenders, our reputation will expand across the galaxy” said Artistic Director Greg Sorvig. “I would like to congratulate all of our 2024 filmmakers and invite everyone—wherever you are across the universe—to celebrate cinema together here in Indianapolis.”

This year's theme is "Expand Your Universe." Attendees are encouraged to explore the 110+ stellar films from across the galaxy with screenings at Emagine Noblesville, Kan-Kan Cinema and Restaurant, Landmark Glendale 12, Living Room Theaters and Newfields. All film selections will have in-person screenings, and many of the films will also be available to view virtually (US restricted). Individual tickets and Fest Passes are available at HeartlandFilmFestival.org.

AWARDS

The Heartland International Film Festival will award more than $60,000 in cash prizes at the Awards Celebration on Saturday, October 19 at The Jazz Kitchen. Since 1992, Heartland Film has presented $3.5 million in cash prizes – the largest total amount awarded by any film festival in North America. You can learn more about the Jury Members here.

Over the years, the Heartland Film Pioneering Spirit Awards have honored individuals who have embodied Heartland Film's mission; those whose work has inspired conversation, ignited imagination, and shifted perspectives. The Pioneering Spirit Award honors individuals in the prime of their career (recent past honorees include Colman Domingo, Ben Proudfoot, Matthew Modine, Katie and Ian Bignell), and the Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award celebrates the full career contributions of an individual (recent honorees include Ann Dowd, Cloris Leachman, Michael Apted, Brian Dennehy, and Rob Reiner). The Pioneering Spirit: Rising Star Award is reserved for young and up-and-coming talent, highlighted most recently by Dominic Sessa ("The Holdovers"), Woody Norman ("C'mon C'mon"), and Vanessa Hudgens back in 2014.

Greg Kwedar (left) and Colman Domingo during the filming of "Sing Sing." Courtesy of A24.

"Sing Sing" Director/Writer and HIFF alumnus ("Rising from Ashes" 2012, "Jockey" 2021) Greg Kwedar will be honored with the 2024 Pioneering Spirit Award at the October 19, HIFF Awards Presentation. Kwedar is also scheduled to attend a special "Awards Season Encore" screening of "Sing Sing" and participate in a post-screening Q&A.

Craig T. Nelson, star of world premiere feature "Green and Gold," is scheduled to attend the film's premiere screening on October 18 and will be honored with the 2024 Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award at the HIFF Awards Celebration on October 19.

CANNES AT KAN-KAN

Back by popular demand for its third year, the Kan-Kan Cinema will host four films that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last May. ‘Cannes at the Kan-Kan' will feature:

"All We Imagine as Light" from Janus Films and Sideshow

"Armand" from IFC Films

"FLOW" from Janus Films and Sideshow

"The Seed of a Sacred Fig" from Neon

THREE FOR FREE

The festival is offering three free events and screenings. On Saturday, October 12, there is a complimentary screening of "Dirty Dancing" in honor of its signature fundraising event, Cinemania Presented by F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co. The second annual Cinemania's theme is 'Dancing Through the '80s' on April 11, 2025. The free screening will start at 2 PM at Newfields and attendees are invited to come out from 12:30-1:30 PM before the film to learn more about Cinemania over HotBox Pizza on The Tobias Theater stage.



Heartland Film is partnering with Hoodox to present Pitchox Main Event on Saturday, October 12 at the Kan-Kan Cinema. During this event, local filmmakers who are currently working on documentaries will pitch their projects for $10,000 towards their film. The audience, along with our esteemed jury, will vote for the winner.

Heartland Film is proud to once again partner with the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge to showcase the slate of 2024 Finalists and Winners. The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers — with and without disabilities — the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms, inviting aspiring storytellers to creatively write, produce and complete short films. Founder Nic Novicki will be attending the free screening on Monday, October 14 at the Landmark Glendale 12.