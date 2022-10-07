Heartland: Interview with The Grotto writer/director Joanna Gleason

Tony award-winning actress Joanna Gleason makes her feature writing/directing debut with the dramedy “The Grotto,” which premieres at the Heartland International Film Festival at Living Room Theaters this evening at 8:30 pm. It also plays tomorrow at 12:45 pm at Landmark Glendale 12. The film stars Betsy Brandt, Dan Bucatinsky, Jonathan Del Arco and Steve Kazee. We did have technical difficulties, so the interview is joined in progress. I'd also encourage y'all to turn the volume up. With no further ado!