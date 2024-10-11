For Heartland Film Festival schedule and tickets, please click here.

Film Yap: What prompted you to make this documentary about ABA players?

Michael Husain: I met one of the founders of The Dropping Dimes Foundation by happenstance and learned what they were doing and how they were negotiating with the NBA on behalf of the former ABA players. It was fascinating to me that this tiny 3 person group was at the table so to speak, with the NBA on this issue.

FY: How did you hook up with Scott, John and Ted, and follow them in their fight on behalf of the players?

MH: I met Scott Tarter and learned from him that he thought they were close to a break through with the NBA. It was December of 2021 I think and he thought an announcement would come from the NBA by the February All-Star game. I thought it would be a cool short to see that happen and started following. But February came and went with no announcement. Then March, April, and more ABA guys started dying without the health care or benefits they needed. The waiting was agonizing for everyone involved. It became clear that this was a feature length documentary and that the human dignity of these incredible athletes was being overlooked or ignored.

FY: Tell us a little about your own filmmaker journey and how you arrived at this point.

MH: I’ve been making documentaries from Indiana for 30 years, largely in television for ESPN, A&E, History, and other similar outlets. I’ve been doing independent films for the last 6 or 7 years. I live and work in Indiana (Zionsville) and thing we have amazing stories here. My creative partner for this film was Indianapolis guy Bryan Boyd. We produced it together, and he was the DP and editor. A super talented guy and we have a similar creative vibe so it was really fun to collaborate. Co-producer Amy Pauszek is really helping get the word out about the story and the film and helping make sure this film gets seen.

FY: Of course I’m sure you get asked this question: are you a big hoops fan yourself?

MH: I am a big hoops fan… really sports in general. So many great stories come from sports because it cuts across so many lines of culture, emotion, triumph, failure, and redemption. With this ABA story, it was profound because the Pacers (both in the ABA and NBA) have been such an important part of our community identity.

FY: Of all the ABA players you talked to, was there one or two of their stories that really stood out for you?

MH: Dr. J who was the most incredible athlete of my childhood, saying that what happened to the ABA guys was “a wrong that will never be righted” was a “holy crap” moment. Learning that Bob Costas got his start calling ABA games was fun. But riding around with James Jones as he drove his Uber, a 6-time ABA all-star and in my opinion a borderline hall of fame caliber player, who now is in this circumstance was very very impactful. He’s a great guy. A proud guy. And he deserves better.

FY: Getting the ABA records into the NBA books is a book victory, and at least they got some of their “pensions.” Do you think the NBA will move anymore, or is this the end of the road?

MH: I don’t know if the NBA will move any further. I hope the documentary can raise awareness that there is much more that can be done to help honor and recognize the ABA pioneers of modern basketball. We’ll see.

FY: What’s next for you?

MH: I want to take “The Waiting Game” on a tour of screenings in ABA cities. Those teams meant so much to the cities they played in that it would be a great opportunity to elevate the memory of the ABA. Beyond that, I’m working on a documentary on reentry to community from incarceration and an innovative program that is putting up incredible success numbers in helping people.