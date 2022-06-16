The Film Yap team is proud to present our coverage of Indy Film Fest, one of the biggest movie-lover events of the year. Rather than sending each post to your inbox, we’re rounding up the day’s coverage with links to each article.

You can check out Vol. 1 by clicking here.

For Indy Film Fest showtimes and tickets, please click here.

The Mirror Game

A sharp, insightful one-room two-hander about overthinking relationships.

Interview: Zac Cooper

The Indianapolis filmmaker reflects on making "It Happened One Weekend," an eclectic black-and-white story about two friends contemplating a romance.

Only I Can Hear

A powerful documentary that takes viewers inside the world of CODAs, Children of Deaf Adults, and showcases the triumphs and struggles they endure.

Interview: Elizabeth Miller-Derstine

The director of "Welcome to the Dollhouse" talks about documenting a troupe of South Bend burlesque performers and how taking off their clothes uplifts their souls.

Interview: Kevin Weaver

The co-director of "The B1G Story: George Taliaferro" talks about bringing the story of a Hoosier sports and civil rights icon into focus.

