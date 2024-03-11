Film Yap
Instant Oscar reaction 2024
0:00
-25:18

Instant Oscar reaction 2024

Alec Toombs and Christopher Lloyd offer their Monday morning impressions of the Academy Awards, from the winners and losers to snubees and thoughts on the broadcast.
Christopher Lloyd
Mar 11, 2024
Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Appears in episode
Christopher Lloyd
