Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interview with "Lost Angels #6" actor Pat Healy
The recurring night of one-act plays debuts at the Elysian Theater (1944 Riverside Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90039) Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with a December encore.
Oct 22, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes