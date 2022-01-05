Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

As 2021 came to a close, I psyched myself out thinking that there weren’t enough great films to fill out a worthy list. Thankfully, that was not the case. While the year was definitely not the “back to normal” many of us were hoping it would be, factors such as the return of movie theaters and same-day-as-theaters release models led to a year that had plenty of enough surprises sprinkled throughout. Even streaming services made an attempt to broaden their original films catalog, leading to some great films getting a wider audience than they probably would’ve gotten if released in theaters in a year still knee-deep in a pandemic. The year certainly had its disappointments film-wise but that still isn’t enough to stop me from gushing about these ten films. In a similar vein as the other lists (and awards) coming from the phenomenal critics on this very site, the goal of this list is simple: commemorate the films that made 2021 that much better of a year.

Without further ado, here’s my list:

#10) Evangelion 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon a Time

If you told me in 2020 that I would’ve gotten two films the following year that feel like the perfect swan song for two long-running properties, I never would’ve guessed that one of those properties would be Neon Genesis Evangelion. After nearly a decade since 3.0 was released, Thrice Upon a Time does a phenomenal job not only tying up the Rebuild film series but also giving the characters (and fans) a finale that truly feels like it’s nearly thirty years as a property has led up to this moment. With gorgeous animation and near perfect pacing (which is shocking considering its Infinity War-level runtime), the film feels like writer Hideaki Anno has finally done everything he’s wanted to do with his creation, culminating in a bittersweet send-off that is beyond satisfying on so many levels. It truly makes the journey through the series and films worth it.

#9) tick,tick…BOOM!

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut is yet another example as to why I love musicals and Andrew Garfield. Miranda’s adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s semi-biographical musical is passionate, emotional, and well-acted across the board. It’s a film that shows the importance of art as well as how crucial it is to always stay in reality while creating said art, capturing how the vast appeal of creativity can lead to many missing what’s truly special in front of them. Its proto-Rent musical numbers show just how tragic it is that we only got one Broadway musical out of the late, great Jonathan Larson. While tick,tick…BOOM! is definitely a film that’ll resonate the best with fans of Larson’s work, I think any musical fan can enjoy just how much love and care bleeds through the screen.

#8) CODA

CODA is a great example of how changing a single aspect of a tired premise can sometimes be enough to give a film a chance to be unique and refreshing. This comedy drama about an aspiring singer who is the only non-deaf person in her family of fishermen is cute, engaging, and extremely well done. The film takes a premise I’ve seen done nearly a hundred times at this point and churns out a final product filled with great performances, several moments that emotionally resonate, and a script that is surprisingly funnier than anyone would expect. Props to Apple for picking this one up because CODA is truly a remarkable film worth praising.

#7) The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Who in their right mind would’ve thought that Sony could produce one of the best animated films of 2021 despite having no ties to the Spider-Verse? This delightful, insanely energetic film feels like the first time in awhile an animated film has been able to stand against Disney’s animated films without being stop-motion or even tied to a popular IP. This is a goofy film filled with heart, great comedy, killer action, and probably the best Danny McBride performance I’ve ever seen. This is the perfect film for families as well as animation lovers. Man, I hope it wins the Best Animated Feature Oscar this year.

#6) Pig

Why isn’t Nicolas Cage putting out more performances like this? It’s absolutely insane how this film about a man’s search for his stolen truffle pig (which was weirdly marketed as a John Wick-esque film) becomes a film about life, death, passion, and even the importance a food experience can have on a person. Also, it has an Oscar worthy performance from Nicolas Cage. File this film under “film that has no right being this good” because it genuinely shocks me every time I think about how great Pig is.

#5) In the Heights

While many people are still raving about how great Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is, I can’t help but admit that I got my fill just from In the Heights. Bombastic musical numbers, a killer cast, and colorful cinematography made the film one of my favorite theater experiences in 2021. There’s just so much to love in In the Heights, feeling like the perfect balance of classic Hollywood musical sensibilities mixed with a modern take thanks to Jon M. Chu and screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes. It’s understandable why it underperformed (it still opened during a pandemic) but I can’t help hoping that In the Heights gets more of a resurgence as time passes.

#4) Spider-Man: No Way Home

Remember when I brought up in number ten that there were two perfect swan songs for long-running properties? Spider-Man: No Way Home is the other one. With almost sixty years under his belt, Spider-Man has yet again gotten a multiverse film that perfectly captures what makes the character so relatable, engaging, and iconic. While I personally think it took a bit too long for the MCU to get to this point with the character, I can’t help but be impressed by how Marvel and Sony were able to turn what could’ve been an easy dumpster fire of a film into a thoughtful character piece that any level of Spider-Man fan will love. It’s the best Marvel property to come out of 2021 as well as one of the best films to be created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

#3) Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Questlove’s directorial debut is an absolute blast that does more than bring incredible concert footage to light. It’s a film that mixes standard documentary choices, Monterey Pop sensibilities, Questlove’s style, and the evolving culture of the late 60’s into a powerful music documentary that stands out as one of the best films of the year. Plus, it has amazing performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly and the Family Stone, and so many other quintessential artists of the era. There’s nothing more you can really ask for from a musical documentary this fantastic.

#2) Mass

Watch Mass. That’s all I wish I could say because this film just works even better when going into it blind. It’s a drama from first-time director Fran Kranz that features one of my favorite ensembles of 2021. The topics discussed in the film are hard, the four main performances all deserve awards praise, and the subtle creative choices made by Kranz and his team show that even a straightforward, visually plain film can be an absolute powerhouse when done right. I’ll say it again: Watch Mass.

Before I get to #1, here are some honorable mentions:

The Last Duel - Despite Ridley Scott’s excuses for its box office failure, it’s a phenomenal film that shows he’s still got it.

The Humans - Yet another reason to love Richard Jenkins, Steven Yeun, Beanie Feldstein, etc.

Judas and the Black Messiah - One of the only films to make my jaw genuinely drop in 2021. It deserves its Oscar wins.

Titane - Absolutely insane. It’s even horrifying in places. I can’t wait to watch it again.

Candyman - If anyone tries to do a spiritual sequel/soft reboot to a horror franchise in the future, this film should definitely be homework. Can’t wait to see what Nia DaCosta does next.

Finally, here it is:

#1) The Green Knight

As much as I love the other nine films on this list, The Green Knight is the only film I’d give a five out of five. David Lowery’s take on this classic Arthurian tale breathes life into it that is mesmerizing, horrifying, and absolutely impressive. The cinematography is gorgeous, Dev Patel is phenomenal, the new material perfectly melds with the classic story, and the film has probably my favorite ending of any film in 2021. The Green Knight is a film that perfectly sucks you into its world, taking a classic story about the quest for chivalry and turns it into an awesome visual experience that’ll linger even days after seeing it. It’s slow, drab, and absolutely my favorite film of 2021.

Thank you so much for reading! If you want to hear more in-depth discussions about my picks (as well as fellow Film Yap reviewer Andy Carr’s favorite films of 2021), check out our podcast episode about it here. With that said, here’s to 2022!

