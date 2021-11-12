The following titles are being released on Tuesday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise noted:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2021, Fox Home Entertainment-Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Rated: PG-13, sexual content, drug abuse

The lowdown: The tone of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is erratic. It jumps between satire, parody and drama like a barefoot beachgoer on a sizzling August day.

The movie chronicles the rise and fall of televangelist Jim Bakker and his wife, Tammy Faye, concentrating mostly on her story.

The key problem is the movie can’t decide whether it wants to treat Tammy Faye as an object of ridicule or portray her as a sympathetic personality who was unaware of all the financial improprieties at her and her husband’s PTL empire, which included a television network, theme park and housing development, among other enterprises.

From the outset, the film portrays Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) as a huckster who sees the Bible, not as a road to salvation, but as a highway to the nearest bank.

The always-optimistic Tammy Faye, who is head-over-heels in love with her husband, follows him blindly, never asking questions about where the money is coming from.

Director Michael Showalter fails to create a definitive attitude about Tammy Faye. And it doesn’t help that Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye falls into Showalter’s conception of the character. At times, you see the intelligence and awareness in Tammy Faye’s eyes and face about what is going on around her. But her upbeat and positive attitude obstruct her from believing anything bad about Jim.

Chastain is the moral center of the movie, as the story is mostly seen from her perspective.

Despite some drawbacks “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is a solid biopic. But, like Tammy Faye’s heavy layers of makeup, Showalter cannot totally give us a complete picture of the woman behind the mask.

Critics were mostly taken by the movie, awarding it a 67 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, 2.0 descriptive audio and French 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus component is a look inside the making of the movie.



Candyman (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, bloody horror violence, language, sexual references

The lowdown: Jordan Peel was a producer and one of the writers, along with director Nia DaCosta, of this update of the horror feature about the Candyman, who, with a hook for hand, terrorized a Chicago neighborhood.

Under DaCosta’s direction, this reimagining sets the story in the infamous Cabrini-Green neighborhood. And while the buildings have been demolished, and the area gentrified and populated with well-heeled millennials, the legend persists.

At the center of the story is artist, Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who, along with his partner, gallery owner Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in the new Cabrini.

Anthony learns about Candyman from an old-time resident of Cabrini-Green, and begins exploring the legend of this macabre figure.

Returning to the franchise is Tony Todd.

Unfortunately, his delving impacts his sanity and unleashes a new wave of violence.

The movie is graphic and violent, but it also is fun and socially relevant.

And while the original earned a 75 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, this new version was awarded an 84 percent fresh rating.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos, 2.0 Dolby digital DVS and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 anamorphic widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 Dolby digital DVS; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include an alternate ending; deleted and extended scenes; a featurette with cast members and filmmakers discussing how the movie’s horror is timely and timeless; a look at DaCosta’s influence on body horror and what a physical transformation means to the story; a profile of DaCosta; a featurette on Anthony’s artwork and how it evolved throughout the film; a featurette on composer Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe and his unique soundtrack; a behind-the-scenes look at the shadow puppetry sequences; and a discussion about the relationship between the movie, the character of Candyman and Black Americans.



Jungle Cruise (Blu-ray + DVD + digital)

Details: 2021, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, adventure violence

The lowdown: I admit I am in the minority in my opinion of “Jungle Cruise.” I found it to be a series of formulaic sequences and hackneyed characters wrapped in a movie based on a slow-moving Disney ride that is as exciting as a turn on a merry-go-round.

“Jungle Cruise” is a movie that never met a cliché it didn’t like.

The story centers on one of those legendary items — this time a tree in the midst of the Amazon — which bears leaves that can cure any illness.

Of course, the movie also features a mysterious object that holds the key to this tree’s locations, curses and various dangers that must be overcome to reach the site.

It’s a mash-up of ideas from the “Indiana Jones” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchises.

Nothing about “Jungle Cruise” can be taken seriously. I’d advise you to simply go along for the ride, but since it’s about a 127-minute excursion, you may need a picker-upper or two.

Plus, the movie hits the 35-minute mark before the actual cruise begins. The film is bloated with much filler that could have easily been excised.

“Jungle Cruise” is warmed over bits and pieces borrowed or inspired by other — and mostly better — movies.

A majority of other critics disagreed with me, awarding the movie a 62 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes. Oh well, no accounting for taste.

Technical aspects: Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 descriptive audio and French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles; DVD: 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital and English 2.0 descriptive audio; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include a making of featurette, a look at creating the Amazon, a featurette on costars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, outtakes, deleted scenes and a look at Skip.



Prisoners of the Ghostland (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, RLJE Entertainment

Rated: Not rated, violence

The lowdown: Nicolas Cage has made some bizarre movies in the past few years, and this one is near the top of the list.

In this Western-samurai-post-apocalyptic mash-up, Cage plays a bank robber released from prison by The Governor, who gives Cage’s Hero (yep, that is what his character is called) five days to find his adopted granddaughter who has run away.

The bandit is strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct in five days if he does not complete his mission.

The film, directed by Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono, is wild, filled with mayhem and somewhat maddening.

Cage is his usual unique self, providing some entertaining and bizarre moments. A majority of critics leaned toward the movie awarding it a 64 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main extra.



The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Warner Home Entertainment-HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A music-filled documentary that looks at the lives, career and music of the Bee Gees, whose strong family ties were — at times — challenged by the pressures of their fame — but never broken.

The movie, directed by filmmaker Frank Marshall, looks at Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, who first gained fame in the 1960s, going on to write more than 1,000 songs — including the iconic soundtrack for the hit movie “Saturday Night Fever” — and adapting to the ever-changing music industry and the ever-shifting tastes of fans.

The movie is more about the brothers’ bonds than their music.

There is more than enough music to satisfy any fan of the group. The movie features interviews, concert footage, home movies, television appearances and recording sessions.

Interviews with Eric Clapton, Nick Jonas, Justin Timberlake, Noel Gallagher and Chris Martin also are part of the movie.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus options include deleted scenes, meeting the Bee Gees and a “Bands of Brothers” featurette.



Some Came Running (Blu-ray)

Details: 1958, Warner Archive Collection

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: The career of Shirley MacLaine skyrocketed after her performance as Ginny, a good-hearted but poorly educated young woman, in this drama adapted from the novel by James Jones.

The film, set in 1948 in the fictional town of Parkman, Indiana, focuses on World War II veteran and novelist Dave Hirsh (Frank Sinatra) whose return to the small town creates havoc for his social-climbing older brother, Frank (Arthur Kennedy), and stirs the heart of uptight schoolteacher Gwen French (Martha Hyer).

The movie also features a standout performance by Dean Martin as good-hearted gambler Bama Dillert.

The film, directed by Vincente Minnelli, places small-town hypocrisy under a microscope.

The release is a made-on-demand Blu-ray from the Warner Archive Collection and can be found at the Warner Archive store at Amazon.com and other online sellers.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A featurette about the making of the movie is the major extra.



Tina (Blu-ray)

Release date: Nov. 9

Details: 2021, Warner Home Entertainment-HBO Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: This documentary offers an intimate look at the life and career of musical icon Tina Turner, from her days with the Ike and Tina Turner review to her time as an iconic solo performer.

The movie does not shy away from looking at Ike Turner’s abusive behavior and Tina’s struggles to deal with it and finally leave her now ex-husband.

The movie features personal photos, performance clips, interviews with, among others Tina, Angela Bassett — who portrayed Tina in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — Oprah Winfrey and Tina’s husband, Edwin Bach.

The documentary is a celebration of a strong and determined woman who lives life on her own terms.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include celebrity tributes to Tina and a culture closeup featurette.



Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (4K UHD + Blu-ray + digital)

Details: 2001, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: PG-13, sci-fi action violence

The lowdown: This release celebrates the 20th anniversary of adventure, set in 2065.

A meteor crashes on Earth, releasing millions of alien creatures that roam the planet, devastating fields and cities, threatening to extinguish all life on the planet.

One amazing woman, scientist Aki Ross, with a team of courageous individuals, takes on a breathtaking mission to save the Earth.

This CGI movie was inspired by the Final Fantasy video game franchise. Fans of the game will enjoy this presentation as well as its clean and sharp digital transfer.

Technical aspects: 2160p, 4K Ultra HD, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos (7.1 Dolby TrueHD compatible); English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English and French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and Spanish 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two commentary tracks, joke outtakes, matte art explorations, the original opening, “The Gray Project” featurette, an interactive making of featurette, character profiles, an Aki’s dream reconstruction featurette and vehicle scale comparisons.



Wife of a Spy (Blu-ray)

Details: 2020, Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa directed this thriller set in 1940 Kobe.

The movie offers a Hitchcockian vibe in its story of the wife of an amateur filmmaker who, upon his return from Manchuria and unsettled by what he secretly filmed and witnessed his countrymen doing there, decides to bring to light their actions.

The wife, though, is visited by a childhood friend, now a military policeman, who warns her about her husband’s dangerous activities. He also tells her that a woman her husband brought back from his trip has died.

The wife confronts her husband when she discovers his true intentions. She must decide between loyalty to her spouse, the life they have built and her allegiance to her nation.

The movie is well crafted, offering a fine balance of human drama and suspense. The movie earned an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese 5.1 DTS-HD surround sound; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A making of featurette is the main bonus component.



Breakheart Pass (Blu-ray)

Details: 1975, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence

The lowdown: Charles Bronson stars in this Western mystery-thriller based on a novel by Alistair MacLean.

Bronson portrays John Deakin, a prisoner-outlaw, on a train that also is carrying the governor of Utah, his mistress and a troop of soldiers.

The train is racing through the Rocky Mountains on a classified mission to a remote Army post. But along the way, soldiers and passengers are systematically being killed one by one.

The survivors turn to Deakin, really an undercover agent, to unravel the mystery. The movie is filled with surprise revelations, brawls and gun battles.

The supporting cast includes Bronson’s wife, Jill Ireland, Ben Johnson, Charles Durning, Richard Crenna and Ed Lauter.

The film received a 63 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the major bonus feature.



Mom: The Eighth and Final Season (DVD)

Release date: Nov. 2

Details: 2020-21, Warner Home Entertainment

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: With the departure of Anna Faris, Academy Award and Emmy-winner Allison Janney takes center stage on this two-disc set for the last 18 episodes of this CBS series.

Janney’s Bonnie has to learn to adjust since her daughter, Christy, has left for law school. She starts focusing on her marriage to Adam (William Fichtner) and what she wants to do with the rest of her life.

She still depends on her friends from AA, whose lives also are changing.

The supporting cast includes Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall and Kristen Johnston.

Technical aspects: 16:9 widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.



The Deceivers (Blu-ray)

Details: 1988, Cohen Film Collection-Kino Lorber

Rated: PG-13, violence

The lowdown: Pierce Brosnan stars in this historical drama, set in 1825 India, in which William Savage (Brosnan), who works for a British-Indian company, disguises himself as an Indian native to expose and destroy a secret cult whose members, the infamous Thugees, ritually murder and rob travelers in the name of the goddess Kali.

The film was directed by Nicholas Meyer and produced by Ismail Merchant.

The supporting cast included Shashi Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey and Helena Mitchell.

And while based on actual events, the film strays more toward the dramatic than the factual.

It is entertaining in an old-fashioned way.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.



Among the Living (Blu-ray)

Details: 1941, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Albert Dekker plays a dual role in this Southern Gothic chiller.

Dekker is Paul Raden, a hopeless maniac who, 25 years earlier, suffered permanent brain damage trying to defend his mother from his brutal father. His last lucid memory was hearing his mother’s screams.

He has been locked away for the past 25 years and everyone, including his identical twin brother, John (also Dekker), believes he is dead. Only Dr. Ben Saunders (Harry Carey) knows the truth.

On the night of his father’s funeral, Paul escapes and begins reveling in his newfound freedom. He also falls in love with the first girl he meets, Milly (a young Susan Hayward). Another young woman who later flirts with Paul is found murdered later on.

It now is up to John to end his brother’s vicious reign of terror.

The movie was directed by Stuart Heisler and features some eerie and expressionistic black-and-white cinematography.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film scholar Jason A. Ney is the main extra.



The Accused (Blu-ray)

Details: 1949, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Loretta Young and Robert Cummings star in this film noir romantic drama about Wilma Tuttle (Young), a psychology professor, who allows a male student to drive her home.

On the drive, the student attempts to rape Tuttle, but is killed when the teacher fights back.

The panicked Tuttle flees the scene. Overcome with feelings of guilt, she begins to follow the investigation by homicide lieutenant Dorgan (Wendell Corey).

At the same time, she is comforting her love interest, Warren Ford (Cummings), who also happens to be her attacker’s guardian.

The movie deftly displays the psyche of a woman battling emotional violence.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track by film historian Eddy Von Mueller is the major bonus feature.



Night Has a Thousand Eyes (Blu-ray)

Details: 1948, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Edward G. Robinson stars in this supernatural film noir about a tormented stage mentalist and his relationship with an heiress, Jean Courtland (Gail Russell).

In flashback, the movie shows how psychic John Triton (Robinson) started having terrifying flashes of true precognition. Triton’s partner, Whitney Courtland (Jerome Cowan), uses Triton’s ability to make money.

Triton’s inability to prevent what he foresees causes him much anguish, so much so that he breaks up the act and becomes a hermit.

In present times, Triton has new visions about tragedies in the Courtland family and desperately tries to block them.

But his warnings go unheeded, especially by Jean’s skeptical finance, Elliott Carson (John Lund).

The movie was directed by John Farrow with a screenplay by Barré Lyndon and Jonathan Latimer, based on a novel by Cornell Woolrich.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historian Imogen Sara Smith.



Sailor Suit and Machine Gun (Blu-ray)

Details: 1981, Arrow Video

Rated: Not rated, violence, sexual situations

The lowdown: In this Japanese genre-bending feature, a teenage girl inherits her father’s yakuza clan after his death.

The title refers to Japanese middle-school girls who were required to wear uniforms, referred to as “sailor suits.”

The movie is a mixture of gangster, teenage and coming-of-age tropes all mixed in a dazzling cinematic stew that is a refreshing change of pace from your average cinematic experience.

The film is based on a popular novel by Jiro Akagawa and was directed by Shinji Somai.

Despite what appears to be a dark premise, the movie has a comedic tone that, at times, is kind of goofy.

The Blu-ray features the 111-minute theatrical and 130-minute extended director’s cut versions of the film.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; Japanese DTS-HD Master Audio monaural on both versions and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio on the theatrical version; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include a featurette about the movie with comments from cast members and filmmakers and an insert booklet with writings about the movie.



Chato’s Land (Blu-ray)

Details: 1972, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG, violence, rape

The lowdown: Charles Bronson stars as Pardon Chato, a half-breed Apache who must flee for his life after killing a bigoted, vicious sheriff in self-defense.

A bloodthirsty posse, headed by former Confederate officer, Capt. Quincey Whitmore (Jack Palance), pursue Chato. Along the way, they brutalize Chato’s family and, after leading the posse into harsh and cruel Apache territory, the hunters become the hunted.

The movie, which costars James Whitmore, Richard Basehart, Simon Oakland, Richard Jordan, Ralph Waite and Victor French, was the first of six collaborations between Bronson and director Michael Winner.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: An interview with screenwriter Gerald Wilson and a commentary track by film historians Howard S. Berger and Steve Mitchell comprise the extras.



Deported (Blu-ray)

Details: 1950, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Jeff Chandler plays Vic Smith, an American “undesirable citizen” shipped back to his native country of Italy.

There, he gets involved in a black-market ring and becomes involved with the virtuous and beautiful widow, Countess Christine di Lorenzi (Märta Torén), whose influence may help reform Smith.

The movie, inspired by the deportation of real-life Mafia leader Charles “Lucky” Luciano, was one of the last movies directed by writer-director Robert Siodmak.

Despite the Italian setting, the film is a formulaic and cliched affair, one of Siodmak’s weakest.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.37:1 full-screen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main extra is a commentary track by film historian Eddy Von Mueller.



In Balanchine’s Classroom (DVD)

Details: 2021, Zeitgeist Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Former dancers share their memories about legendary choreographer George Balanchine during his glory years at the New York City Ballet in this documentary that will appeal to any devotee of the dance.

The movie goes inside the ballet as dancers reveal various facets about their teacher, taskmaster, mad wizard and spiritual teacher.

The documentary includes never-before-seen archival footage of Balanchine at work during rehearsals, classes and in preparation for some of his most famous works.

His legacy carries on with many of his former students now teaching a new generation of dancers.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: Additional scenes are the major extra.



Wildland (DVD)

Details: 2020, Film Movement

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: An unnerving portrait about twisted family loyalty, centering on 17-year-old Ida who, after the death of her mother in a car accident, moves in with her estranged aunt and her three adult sons.

The family is loving and tender within the house, but on the outside, they lead a vicious criminal life.

When a murder fractures the bonds holding the family together, tension increases.

One of the pleasures of this film are the performances of Sandra Guldberg Kampp as Ida and Sidse Babett Knudsen as her aunt.

The movie impressed critics who awarded it a 93 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 widescreen picture; Danish 5.1 Dolby digital; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: “Riders,” a short film, is the major extra.



Karen Dalton: In My Own Time (DVD)

Details: 2020, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that looks at folksinger Karen Dalton, who was a famous figure in the vibrant 1960s New York folk scene.

Dalton, adored by Bob Dylan and Nick Cave, never let fame go to her head. She led an unconventional life until her death at 55 in 1993.

Dalton, who played the guitar and banjo, sang folk and blues, and while she did not enjoy massive commercial success, she influenced the music of many artists.

The film features Dalton’s music and interviews with many people to knew her to create an interesting portrait of a singular and talented woman.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 Dolby digital; English closed-captioned subtitles.



National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (Blu-ray)

Details: 1982, Code Red-Kino Lorber

Rated: R, language, sexual situations

The lowdown: The popularity and profits from “National Lampoon’s Animal House” spurred more movies with “National Lampoon” in the title.

Unfortunately, the vast majority failed to be as funny or successful as “Animal House.”

“National Lampoon’s Movie Madness” is a prime example. The film was an anthology comedy, spoofing a trio of genres — personal growth films, glossy soap operas and police dramas.

Peter Riegert, who was in “Animal House,” stars in “Growing Yourself,” which centers on confused family man who throws his wife out of the house so he can “grow” a new path in life for himself and his four children. Ann Dusenberry stars in “Success Wanters” as a woman determined to succeed in life. She begins as a stripper, then becomes the mistress of a margarine company tycoon — which she inherits when he dies — to being romanced by a Greek shipping tycoon and then the president of the United States.

The third story, “The Municipalians” stars Robby Benson as a rookie cop and Richard Widmark as his cynical veteran partner. They are on the hunt for an inept serial killer played by Christopher Lloyd.

Considering the supporting cast, which includes Diane Lane, Candy Clark, Elisha Cook Jr., Olympia Dukakis, Julie Kavner, Dick Miller, Rhea Perlman, Fred Willard and Mary Woronov, the movie’s laughs are obvious and far and few between.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio monaural; English SDH subtitles.



Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

Ace and the Christmas Miracle (DVD & digital & VOD) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Ankle Biters (DVD & VOD) (Dark Star Pictures)

Caveat (Blu-ray & DVD & digital & VOD) (RLE Films)

Cryptozoo (Blu-ray & VOD) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Curiosa (DVD) (Film Movement)

The Evil Dead Groovy Collection (4k Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital) (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Isaac (DVD & VOD) (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (Blu-ray & DVD) (RLJE Films)

Never Back Down: Revolt (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Our Ladies (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Overrun (Blu-ray & DVD) (Strike Back Studios)



FOR KIDS

Future Boy Conan: The Complete Series (Blu-ray & digital) (Shout! Factory-GKids)



DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Black Holler (Wild Eye Releasing)

The End of Blindness (Passion River Films)

Introducing Jodea (Gravitas Ventures)

The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert: Springsteen E Street Band (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

Little Girl (Music Box Films)

On the Trail of Bigfoot: The Discovery (Small Town Monsters)

The Pebble and the Boy (Lightbulb Film Distribution)

Simple as Water (HBO & HBO Max)

Dopestick: Episode 8 (Hulu, Nov. 17)

Marvel’s Hit-Monkey (Hulu, Nov. 17)

Overrun (Strike Back Studios, Nov. 17)

Prayers for the Stolen (www.netflix.com/NocheDeFuego) (Netflix, Nov. 17)

The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For (Hulu, Nov. 18)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (www.netflix.com/theprincessswitch3) (Netflix, Nov. 18)

Alpha Rift (Vertical Entertainment, Nov. 19)

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix, Nov. 19)

The Feast (IFC Midnight, Nov. 19)

Freeland (Dark Star Pictures, Nov. 19)

The Great: Season 2 (Hulu, Nov. 19)

Heart of Champions (Vertical Entertainment, Nov. 19)

Hide and Seek (Saban Films-Paramount Pictures, Nov. 19)

The Line (Apple TV+, Nov. 19)

The Many Saints of Newark (Warner Home Entertainment, Nov. 19)

Procession (Netflix, Nov. 19)

The Rumperbutts (Global Digital Releasing, Nov. 19)

Swing (Vertical Entertainment, Nov. 19)

tick tick … BOOM! (www.netflix.com/ticktickboom) (Netflix, Nov. 19)

Zeros and Ones (Lionsgate, Nov. 19)



I am a founding member of the Indiana Film Journalists Association. I review movies, 4K UHD, Blu-rays and DVDs for ReelBob (ReelBob.com), The Film Yap and other print and online publications. I can be reached by email at bobbloomjc@gmail.com. You also can follow me on Twitter @ReelBobBloom and on Facebook at ReelBob or the Indiana Film Journalists Association. My movie reviews also can be found at Rotten Tomatoes: www.rottentomatoes.com.

