The following movies are being released on Tuesday, Sept. 5, unless otherwise noted:

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (DVD)

Details: 2023, Zeitgeist Films-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: Writer-director Nancy Buirski’s documentary is not so much about the making of “Midnight Cowboy,” the first — and only — X-rated movie to win the Academy Award for best picture.

Rather, it’s a story about New York City, the people who helped make the movie and the era in which the film was produced.

Buirski details how the movie reflected changes in cinema with its complex and disenfranchised characters, as well as rapid changes in society concerning various social norms, especially sex.

“Midnight Cowboy,” despite being directed by Englishman John Schlesinger, was in the vanguard of a New Wave of American films that eschewed glamour for more grit and realism.

Buirski, who died Aug. 29, includes interviews with cast members Jon Voight, Brenda Vaccaro Jennifer Salt and Bob Balaban, filmmaker Brian De Palma, “Cowboy” cinematographer Adam Holender, assistant to the director Michael Childers and others associated with the movie.

The film garnered an 89 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: The main bonus feature is an extended interview with Holender.

No Hard Feelings (Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 29

Details: 2023, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, nudity, sexual content, language, drug use

The lowdown: It may sound odd to criticize a movie for not fully exploiting its premise, but that is the case with “No Hard Feelings.”

The comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence as Maddie, a 32-year-old with financial and emotional issues.

At the outset, Maddie’s car is confiscated and she is threatened with the loss of her house for not keeping up with her property taxes.

She worries about how she will earn a living without a vehicle.

She finds a solution in an ad from a well-to-do overprotective couple who are looking for a young woman to date their introverted, socially awkward 19-year-old son, Percy, and give him confidence and social skills, so he can succeed when he begins his college life at Princeton. Her payment will include a car, title and all.

Maddie interviews with the parents and gets the job.

“No Hard Feelings” is cut, comfortable, tame and safe. Writers John Phillips and Gene Stupnitsky — who also directed — seem to shy away from injecting any edginess into the proceedings.

That decision, to me, seems a mistake. Adding a little more spice to the proceedings would have elevated “No Hard Feelings” from a simple and enjoyable outing to a feature with some bite and excitement.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English, French and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and English 5.1 Dolby digital audio description track; English SDH, English, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a featurette about the characters, outtakes and bloopers and a making of featurette.

Borsalino (Blu-ray)

Details: 1970, Arrow Video

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This French gangster film, set in Marseille in the 1930s, stars Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon as two petty crooks who join forces to rise through the ranks of organized crime in the city.

Delon portrays Roch Siffredi who, released from prison, seeks his old girlfriend, Lola (Catherine Rouvel), who has moved on and is now with Francois Capella (Belmondo). After the two men fight over Lola, they decide to form a partnership and begin fixing horse races and prizefights.

The movie features murders, double dealings and the usual tropes found in gangster movies, but because of its two stars, it remains a memorable production.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.66:1 widescreen picture; French and English (dubbed) LPCM monaural; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include an appreciation of Belmondo, a featurette about the musical score, interviews with the movie’s costume designers and a commentary track with film scholar Josh Nelson.

Promising Young Woman (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 29

Details: 2020, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, strong violence, drug use, language, sexual assault, sexual material

The lowdown: This upgrade of writer-director Emerald Fennell’s #MeToo-age thriller features an outstanding performance by Carrie Mulligan who sees herself as an avenging spirit who punishes men for their transgressions against women.

She tortures and abuses them verbally, emotionally and physically. He goal is to make a man think twice about how he treats women and instill a sense of fear about the next woman that man meets.

Mulligan’s Cassie, who is emotionally cut off from the world, seeks revenge for her best friend and forgiveness for herself.

Mulligan quietly exudes an air of menace as she goes out at night to bars and acts drunk to snare men.

The movie is electric whenever Mulligan is on screen.

The new video and audio upgrades complement the movie, which received a 90 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English Dolby Atmos; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; English 7.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby digital 2.0 DVS, French 5.1 DTS digital surround and Spanish 7.1 DTS-HD high resolution; English SDH, French and Spanish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Extras include a commentary track with Fennell and three behind-the-scenes featurettes that examine various aspects of the making of the movie.

Elizabeth (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + digital)

Release date: Aug. 29

Details: 1998, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Rated: R, violence, sexuality

The lowdown: “Elizabeth” is an origin story, of how a woman — destined to rule in a man’s world — shaped her image and created a myth that has endured for centuries.

Cate Blanchett gives an outstanding performance as a passionate and naïve young woman thrust into power as the queen of England.

Blanchett’s Elizabeth must deal with treachery, assassination attempts and, most importantly, learning whom she can trust among her advisors, especially Geoffrey Rush’s Sir Francis Walsingham, Richard Attenborough’ Sir William Cecil, Lord Burghley and her lover, Robert Dudley, Ear of Leicester, played by Joseph Fiennes.

To the dismay of her advisers, she steadfastly refuses to marry, proclaiming she is wed to the nation she must lead.

The movie is colorful, turbulent and rich with emotion, garnering an 83 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Spanish 5.1 DTS-HD; English SDH, Chinese (traditional Mandarin & Cantonese), Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Spanish and Swedish subtitles.

Don’t miss: Supplemental options include making of and behind-the-scenes featurettes and a commentary track with director Shekhar Kapur.

3 Days of the Condor (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 29

Details: 1975, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, graphic violence, language, sexual content

The lowdown: A political thriller about a bookish CIA researcher, Joe Turner (Robert Redford), whose job, along with his co-workers, is to scour books, newspapers and magazines from around the world to compare them to actual CIA operations or to discover ideas.

Turner notices that a thriller novel with some strange ideas has been translated into many languages, despite poor sales. He files a report on the book to CIA headquarters.

Later, he goes out to get lunch for himself and the staff and, when he returns, discovers that everyone has been killed.

From there, Turner is basically on the run, not trusting anyone, even other CIA personnel.

The movie costars Faye Dunaway as Kathy Hale, whom the desperate Turner takes hostage, forcing her to take him to her apartment for safety.

The movie, directed by Sydney Pollack, was made during a time when the activities of the CIA were being questioned by many Americans whose paranoia about the nation’s intelligence apparatus was on the rise.

The film earned an 88 percent fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

Technical aspects: 4K: 2160p ultra high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles; Blu-ray: 1080p high definition, 2.35:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Don’t miss: Bonus materials include two commentary tracks, one of which is by Pollack; a featurette on Pollack; and a 2003 featurette about the movie.

Goodbye Monster (Blu-ray)

Details: 2022,, Well Go USA Entertainment

Rated: PG, action violence, scary images, rude material, thematic elements

The lowdown: A magical animated fantasy about a promising young doctor who, disobeying orders, uses an untested idea to defeat the Dark Spirit.

Instead, the doctor accidentally destroys his island and is banished from his hospital, forbidden from ever practicing medicine again.

But when a young boy comes to him for healing, the doctor may have one more chance to redeem himself — and restore his home.

The movie will entertain children and display messages or redemption and forgiveness.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 2.39:1 widescreen picture; Mandarin and English (dubbed) 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

The Elephant 6 Recording Co. (DVD)

Details: 2023, Greenwich Entertainment-Kino Lorber

Rated: Not rated

The lowdown: A documentary that probably only music aficionados deep into the genre would appreciate.

I have never heard of this 1990s rock collective that launched such groups as Neutral Milk Hotel, The Olivia Tremor Control, The Apples in Stereo and other bands with whom I am unfamiliar.

That said, this story of a group of Louisiana high schoolers who began experimenting with whatever instruments they could get their hands on is interesting and entertaining.

The movie is joyful and entertaining, examining a slice of musical territory that may not be mainstream, but, instead, is quiet revolutionary.

Technical aspects: 1.78:1 (16x9 enhanced) widescreen picture; English 5.1 and 2.0 Dolby digital; English SDH subtitles.

Malone (Blu-ray)

Release date: Aug. 29

Details: 1987, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: Burt Reynolds stars as Richard Malone, a former CIA agent looking to put his past behind him and begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest.

But those dreams are dashed when he stumbles upon a military conspiracy led by a local millionaire and right-wing fanatic, played by Cliff Robertson.

The cast also includes Lauren Hutton as Malone’s former partner and lover, whose next CIA assignment is to assassinate Malone.

The movie, which also features Kenneth McMillan, Cynthia Gibb and Scott Wilson, is predictable and a bit formulaic.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English SDH subtitles.

Don’t miss: A commentary track is the main extra.

The First Time (Blu-ray)

Details: 1969, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: PG-13, sexual content

The lowdown: A so-so sex comedy about three teenage friends who meet the woman of their wildest dreams and mistakenly believe she is a prostitute.

The teens, who are at a Canadian resort, meet Anna (Jacqueline Bisset) and believe that, since she has no passport, she must work in the oldest profession.

The young men decide to help Anna cross into the United States, where they all check into a motel.

Mayhem erupts when the sexually inexperienced high schoolers begin to act like frightened little boys when they realize they are not yet ready for one of the first steps into manhood.

The movie is dated and some of the acting and situations stretch credulity way too much.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Double Trouble (Blu-ray)

Details: 1992, Kino Lorber Studio Classics

Rated: R, violence, language

The lowdown: This B-movie starring beefy twins David and Peter Paul is something you’d watch alone late at night if you were bored with nothing else to do.

The twins play David and Peter Jade who are on opposite sides of the law. David is a Los Angeles detective, while Peter is a convicted cat burglar, who is granted immunity to help is brother bust an international jewel smuggling ring.

The most astounding aspect of this action-comedy is its supporting cast — David Carradine, Roddy McDowell, James Doohan, Troy Donahue and Bill Mumy. Oh well, even actors have to earn a paycheck to eat.

Technical aspects: 1080p high definition, 1.85:1 widescreen picture; English 2.0 DTS-HD Master Audio; English subtitles.

Other titles being released on Tuesday, unless otherwise indicated:

The Hanged Girl (DVD & digital) (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Master Gardener (Blu-ray & DVD & digital) (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Matilda: Steelbook (4K Ultra HD) (Sony Pictures Home Entertainment)

DIGITAL DOWNLOAD, STREAMING or VOD

Beyond the Grave (Uncork’d Entertainment)

Blue Jean (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Daliland (Magnolia Home Entertainment)

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (Zeitgeist Films-Kino Lorber)

Insidious Inferno (Breaking Glass Pictures)

Joy Ride (Lionsgate Home Entertainment)

Only Murders in the Building: Season 3, Episode 6 (Hulu)

Portrait of a Queen (VMI Worldwide)

Thirst (Gravitas Ventures)

SEPT. 6

The Afterparty: Season 2, Episode 10 (Apple TV+)

Invasion: Season 2, Episode 3 (Apple TV+)

Strange Planet: Episode 7 (Apple TV+)

SEPT. 7

Pernille: Season 3 (Viaplay)

SEPT. 8

8 Found Dead (Dark Sky Films)

The Changeling: Episodes 1-3 (Apple TV+)

Foundation: Season Two, Episode 9 (Apple TV+)

Megalomaniac (Dark Star Pictures)

Self Reliance (Hulu)

