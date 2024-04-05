Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
0:00
-1:36:03

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Do all lovers feel they are inventing something? Carter Sims, Jackson Mahuron, and Jeffrey Brown revisit their first RCR top 100 international feature: "Portrait of a Lady on Fire".
Jackson Mahuron
Apr 05, 2024
