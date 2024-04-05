Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Do all lovers feel they are inventing something? Carter Sims, Jackson Mahuron, and Jeffrey Brown revisit their first RCR top 100 international feature: "Portrait of a Lady on Fire".
Apr 05, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire