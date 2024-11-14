Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is pretty famous amongst true cinephiles. In addition to high-end seating, projection and sound, they’re known for booking more than just the newest theatrical releases. They have a delightfully curated run of classic movies, indie films and special events presentations.

And like other newcomers to the scene such as Kan Kan Cinema and Living Room Theaters, they offer a full menu of food offerings beyond the usual popcorn, hot dogs and candy. Those are both in or near Downtown Indianapolis, so Alamo’s location on the Westside offers some geographical options.

And Alamo has a no-distractions policy that’s notoriously strict — offenders get one warning for talking loudly or using their phone, and then they’re tossed out, with no refund.

(Except Tuesday mornings, when parents with children are encouraged to attend and the restrictions are eased, along with less darkness and $7 tickets all day long.)

As a long-ago movie theater manager myself and critic, I can attest Alamo has spared no thought and expense in delivering a true 5-star experience for movie lovers.

Doors open Monday, Nov. 18. Check out our video below, and visit their website for more information and to buy tickets! They also offer an unlimited pass for one movie a day for $20/month.