Following a lackluster episode last week, “The Bad Batch” is back on track with the remaining members of Clone Force 99 reuniting in this week’s episode titled “The Return.” It’s a powerful episode that doesn’t shy away from delivering a gut punch when needed and is one of my favorites of the series.

In “The Return,” the Bad Batch seeks refuge on Pabu once more as Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker) tries to regain his shooting prowess. Echo (Baker) returns to the group, and Omega (Michelle Ang) is just happy her family is back together. Hunter (Baker) keeps a watchful eye on Crosshair as the group decides to go to a remote Imperial facility to access the datapad Omega obtained from Nala Se in hopes of unlocking the secrets of Mount Tantiss.

This is the first time in a while that we feel the hole Tech’s (Baker) death has left within the group when they lament he could easily crack the datapad’s encryption, and each of them looks down from the pain of his absence. It’s a powerful moment shared by our group.

Showing that members of the crew are welcoming Crosshair back to the fold, Wrecker gives him back his armor as they prep to leave - another move that Hunter isn’t all too comfortable with.

What the rest of Clone Force 99 don’t realize is Crosshair is returning to a place where, for the second time in his life, he’s made a choice that has altered it. If you’ve not seen or don’t remember the episode “The Outpost” from last season, I highly recommend watching it because “The Return” ties into it significantly. But be warned, I will be talking about some spoilers from that episode, so if you don’t want it ruined, watch it and come back.

Their destination is the Imperial Depot on Barton IV, which Crosshair knows all too well. It was there that he befriended another clone named Mayday. Mayday’s death spurred Crosshair to turn his back on the Empire, ultimately killing an officer and leading to his imprisonment and torture.

Now, he finds himself back on Barton IV with a new purpose, but the decisions of his past still haunt him. A scene that hits hard is just after they arrive at the depot. Crosshair finds a pile of Clone Trooper helmets discarded in a corner; Mayday’s among them. He begins lining them up just as Mayday did before when his brethren fell in battle. It’s one of the saddest moments in Star Wars, in my opinion.

The depot lacks the power needed to read the datapad, so they decide to disable a series of sensor beacons that emit a high-pitched frequency, and they will soon realize it’s the worst decision they could make.

As Omega, Echo, and Wrecker try to get the facility back online, Hunter and Crosshair finally have their first face-to-face conversation about the events that have transpired. However, the conversation is cut short when they are attacked by a large snow worm. With the sensors down, there’s nothing to defend them from the worm, so Hunter and Crosshair must lure it beyond the perimeter while the others get the sensors powered up.

As they attempt to lure the snow worm away, Hunter must depend on Crosshair to navigate a cavern under the snow. We see their relationship slowly begin to return; by the end, a simple nod of acknowledgment from both shows they are brothers once more. The episode ends with a powerful moment between the two as Crosshair expresses his regret for his decision, and Hunter, being the natural leader, tells him that they just have to keep trying to be better.

Baker and Ang continue to impress with their performances in the final season of “The Bad Batch.” I’ve been amazed at the depth the filmmakers continue to infuse into their series. For a “cartoon,” as some want to point out, this has a lot of heart and emotion and feels totally like Star Wars.

“The Return” truly is a return to form for “The Bad Batch.” Filled with action, superb character development, and a great budding sibling relationship between Crosshair and Omega. The fifth installment of this season is a winner.

Share