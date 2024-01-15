I’m hoping you had a chance to watch the Critics Choice Awards last night. Although it’s not the ostentatious affair of the Golden Globes or Oscars, the broadcast film critics group — of which I am a voting member — has steadily increased its profile in the last few years. Our awards have become a key precursor and predictor of the main event, the Academy Awards, which arrive March 10.

If you missed my sharing of my own CCA ballot, an annual tradition to give readers a glimpse into the mind of one critic, you can check how I did by clicking here.

I’ll append the full list of winners at the bottom of this article, but I’m not going to go through them one by one. Instead, we’ll look at trends and notable wins or snubs. We’ll also factor in the Golden Globes given out a week earlier. I thought they were done after the scandals of recent years, but have come roaring back — more for the red carpet fashions than the actual awards, I’d argue, but here they are.

The biggest headline is that Barbenheimer — “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” famously released on the same day on July 21 — are clearly the movies to beat.

They dominated the CCAs, with “Oppenheimer” holding the clear edge with eight wins to six for “Barbie,” including Best Picture, director Christopher Nolan, ensemble acting, cinematography and best supporting actor Robert Downey Jr.

“Barbie” won original screenplay for director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and cleaned up in the “technical” awards — production design, costumes, makeup and hair, plus“I’m Just Ken” for best song.

It also won the award for Best Comedy, but unlike the Golden Globes that’s not considered a co-equal award as they split up dramas and comedies/musicals. Still, it proves “Barbie” has serious muscle in the race for top picture of the year.

I’m surprised — but not displeased — that Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” has fared poorly in the awards season so far. It came out late in the year so has the advantage of recency bias over Barbenheimer, and has gotten some of the best notices of Scorsese’s storied career. Lily Gladstone did win best actress at the Globes, which I found bewildering since 1) it’s not even really a lead role, and 2) it’s written as a totally reactive part of this vessel of victimization.

It’s passing strange to me that Scorsese has made a major awards push for his last two films, “Killers” and “The Irishman,” both of which I found tedious, and did none for “Silence” a few years ago, which I consider the best film of the final act of his career (so far).

Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” has a classic awards pedigree, a lush historical biopic with gorgeous production values, even shot in black-and-white. Like me, I think awards voters are respectful of it but not overwhelmed with ardor.

“Poor Things” and “Saltburn” are too out there — not to mention sexualized — to compete for best picture awards, and audiences and critics haven’t been as enthused about “Rustin,” “The Color Purple” remake and “American Fiction” as I was (all three made my top 10 list). Black filmmakers are putting out tremendous work that’s just not getting recognized.

Though I was VERY happy to see Cord Jefferson win the adapted screenplay award from CCA. I think his was one of the most audacious filmmaker debuts I’ve seen in the last decade.

The acting awards appear to be solidifying with Emma Stone and Paul Giamatti as the clear front-runners in the leading categories, as each won at both the CCAs and Globes. Stone gave one of the weirdest, bravest and most groundbreaking performances in recent memory. And really there isn’t another female performance of similar weight out there for her to compete against, with Gladstone or Carey Mulligan in “Maestro” as the stalking horses.

The Oscars have a long history of “make-up” awards for best actor: giving the prize to a performer who clearly deserved to win previously but hasn’t, and so they wind up getting the award for something else. Paul Newman winning for “The Color of Money” being the classic example.

My blood still boils for Giamatti not winning for “Sideways” two decades ago, and I think that sentiment is shared widely in Hollywood for an actor who is cherished as a prodigious talent who is generous with other performers, not to mention a true gent. I’m thinking, and hoping, he’s got it locked up this time.

The viral photo of him treating himself to a meal at In-N-Out burgers after his Golden Globes win, the statuette perched among the greasy wrappers, was perhaps the best unintentional campaign move in the history of Tinsel Town.

Looking at the supporting acting awards, Giamatti’s “The Holdovers” co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is looking more and more like the woman to beat in the supporting actress category, with wins at both the Globes and CCAs. I liked her a lot, but would have gone with America Ferrera or Danielle Brooks.

Similarly, Downey won at both awards and seems well on his way into the next phase of his career post-Iron Man. The fact he chose to pursue a really challenging supporting role in “Oppenheimer” rather than extending his leading-man status for its own sake speaks well of him. Personally I’d have chosen Sterling K. Brown from “American Fiction.” The popular sentiment will be for Ryan Gosling as Ken in “Barbie.”

(I’m still scratching my head at all the awards nomination love for Charles Melton in “May December,” a severely underwritten role.)

We’ll see how things shake out as the awards season progresses. Other key dates are as follows:

Oscar nominations announced — Jan. 23

Directors Guild Awards — Feb. 10

Screen Actors Guild — Feb. 23

Producers Guild Awards — Feb. 25

Oscars — March 10

CCA Winners

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers - WINNER

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things - WINNER

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - WINNER

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Fortson, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt, Barbie

Calah Lane, Wonka

Milo Machado Graner, Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers - WINNER

Madeleine Yuna Voyles, The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best Director

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Alexander Payne, The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch, May December

Alex Convery, Air

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, Maestro

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie - WINNER

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Kelly Fremon Craig, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction - WINNER

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Maestro

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Best Production Design

Saltburn

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Barbie - WINNER

Poor Things

Asteroid City



Best Editing

Air

Barbie

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Best Costume Design

Barbie - WINNER

Wonka

The Color Purple

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie - WINNER

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer - WINNER

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie - WINNER

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things



Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse -

WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish



Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall - WINNER

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie - WINNER

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Michael Giacchino, Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer - WINNER

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Barbie