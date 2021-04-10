Your Weekly Yap -- April 10
Your regular roundup of reviews, commentary and news you might have missed from Film Yap this past week!
Requiem for a fallen giant
Edward Johnson-Ott was a great writer, an even better friend, and and even better human being.
Reeling Backward: Atlantic City (1980)
Louis Malle's graceful, heartrending look at love and loss on the boardwalk remains as vibrant as ever four decades on.
IFJA honors Edward Johnson-Ott
The Indiana Film Journalists Association will honor the memory of its founding member by naming its annual award to Hoosier films and filmmakers after him.
Transference: A Love Story
A weird, flat, dull story about a romance between two nurses, one of them with mental health challenges, that could've worked better as a short film.
Moffie
This sensitive and well-meaning drama about a gay teenager conscripted into the South African military at the height of Apartheid fades badly in the last act.
Night of the Hunter
In this homage to a true classic, Brian Snoke says "Night of the Hunter" is a fairy tale-like movie about murder, exile and trepidation.
P.E.N.S. (Poetic Energy Needed in Society)
This interesting documentary about the spoken word poetry scene in Houston has energy, but suffers from repetition and talking-head format.
Thunder Force
Melissa McCarthy teams up with Octavia Spencer to play superheroes in another underwhelming comedy helmed by her husband director Ben Falcone.
ReelBob’s New to View: April 13
A couple of Mel Brooks comedies and a vintage horror film headline the latest titles for home viewing.
AV Club: Indy Style -- April
On this week's show, Chris reviews "Moffie," "Voyagers," "Held," "Thunder Force" and "Atlantic City," plus a special tribute to NUVO critic Ed Johnson-Ott.
Voyagers
Horny teens in space seems like a silly concept (and it is), but "Voyagers" likely would've benefited from being hornier.