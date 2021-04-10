Share Film Yap

Requiem for a fallen giant

Edward Johnson-Ott was a great writer, an even better friend, and and even better human being.

Read it all

Reeling Backward: Atlantic City (1980)

Louis Malle's graceful, heartrending look at love and loss on the boardwalk remains as vibrant as ever four decades on.

Read it all

IFJA honors Edward Johnson-Ott

The Indiana Film Journalists Association will honor the memory of its founding member by naming its annual award to Hoosier films and filmmakers after him.

Read it all

Transference: A Love Story

A weird, flat, dull story about a romance between two nurses, one of them with mental health challenges, that could've worked better as a short film.

Read it all

Moffie

This sensitive and well-meaning drama about a gay teenager conscripted into the South African military at the height of Apartheid fades badly in the last act.

Read it all

Night of the Hunter

In this homage to a true classic, Brian Snoke says "Night of the Hunter" is a fairy tale-like movie about murder, exile and trepidation.

Read it all

P.E.N.S. (Poetic Energy Needed in Society)

This interesting documentary about the spoken word poetry scene in Houston has energy, but suffers from repetition and talking-head format.

Read it all

Thunder Force

Melissa McCarthy teams up with Octavia Spencer to play superheroes in another underwhelming comedy helmed by her husband director Ben Falcone.

Read it all

ReelBob’s New to View: April 13

A couple of Mel Brooks comedies and a vintage horror film headline the latest titles for home viewing.

Read it all

AV Club: Indy Style -- April

On this week's show, Chris reviews "Moffie," "Voyagers," "Held," "Thunder Force" and "Atlantic City," plus a special tribute to NUVO critic Ed Johnson-Ott.

Watch it

Voyagers

Horny teens in space seems like a silly concept (and it is), but "Voyagers" likely would've benefited from being hornier.

Read it all

Share