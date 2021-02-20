Your Weekly Yap: Feb. 20
ReelBob: The World to Come
This historical drama about two farm women who find solace in each others' arms lack fire and emotional intensity.
ReelBob: The Mauritanian
A true story about an innocent man caught up in the government's zeal for results rather than justice or the truth.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
This bizarre niche comedy from the screenwriting duo of "Bridesmaids" is destined to be cult classic. This sunny buddy flick might be hit or miss at times but it'll please those who enjoy weirder fare.
ReelBob: Judas and the Black Messiah
A political drama that looks at the activism of Fred Hampton and Chicago's Black Panther party and the government's campaign to silence Hampton and the Panthers by any means necessary.
We Bare Bears: The Movie
"We Bare Bears: The Movie" serves as the series finale to the animated TV show that has built up a cult following. Sweet and silly, it's certainly worth a stream on HBO Max.
Nomadland
An extraordinary film of stillness and contemplation, "Nomadland" explores the journeys of a woman put onto the road by circumstance, which becomes her identity.
Music
Australian pop star Sia makes her directorial debut with one of the worst movies in years. This offensive portrayal of someone with autism is difficult to watch for so many reasons.
Blithe Spirit
A likable cast and nifty production values can't save this drippy adaptation of the Noel Coward play about a writer haunted by his dead wife, and his live one.
Body Brokers
"Body Brokers" is a stirring drama about the opioid crisis with a starry cast.
The Violent Heart
What's old is new again with the "Romeo and Juliet"-inspired romantic drama "The Violent Heart."
ReelBob’s New to View: Feb. 23
A roundup of the latest titles available for home viewing.
ReelBob: Land
A woman abandons society to live in isolation after a tragedy.
Burn It All
"Burn It All" feels like the woke version of those Cynthia Rothrock PM entertainment movies from the late '80s and early '90s.
