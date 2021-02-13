Earwig and the Witch

After waiting years for a new film from Studio Ghibli, American audiences can stream "Earwig and the Witch" on HBO MAX. Unfortunately, the ugly-looking movie helmed by Goro Miyazaki falls short.

Reeling Backward: Elizabethtown (2005)

The much-derided tragicomedy/romance sunk several careers, but it hums with its own quirky, never-may-care sense of authenticity.

The Mauritanian

A tense, probing look at the case of an African man who was detained in Guantanamo Bay after 9/11 without ever being accused of a crime.

Land

Robin Wright stars and directs in this spare, sad and lovely portrait of a woman who runs away to the mountains to find herself.

Judas and the Black Messiah

This honest “warts and all” depiction of the Black Panthers is led with masterful sincerity by former Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya playing Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as the man who betrayed him.

The World to Come

A well-acted but curiously flat tale about two frontier wives who fall into an obsessive romance with one another.

Minari

While it fails to meet the high expectations set from its acclaim at Sundance, A24's newest film "Minari" still manages to connect with audiences because of its intimate realism and unflinching truth.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Following up a forgettable sequel to a surprisingly good rom-com, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" ends the trilogy on a flawed but very solid note.

ReelBob's New to View: Feb. 16

Bob Bloom’s weekly preview the latest titles arriving for home viewing.

Willy's Wonderland

A silent Nicolas Cage headlines the crummy albeit entertaining "Five Nights at Freddy's" knockoff "Willy's Wonderland," which reviewer Alec Toombs deems a cult classic in the making.

AV Club: Indy Style -- Feb. 12

On this week's show Chris reviews "Judas the Black Messiah," "The Mauritanian," "Land," "Minari," "The World to Come," "Dara from Jasenovac," "To All the Boys: Always and Forever" & "Elizabethtown."

