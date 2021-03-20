Your Weekly Yap -- March 20
Here's your roundup of all the great reviews, commentary and insight from Hoosier film critics this past week!
Oscar nominations lightning reaction
Super-fast observations on the snubs and highlights of this morning's Academy Awards nominations.
AV Club: Oscar nominations podcast
Film Yap critics Andy Carr, Bob Bloom, Alec Toombs, Adam Aasen and Christopher Lloyd hash out the surprises, snubs and delights of the 2021 Oscar nominations.
Paint
A meandering but occasionally insightful look into the struggles of three young painters trying to make it in the New York art scene.
The Courier
Benedict Cumberbatch skillfully and empathetically plays an anonymous Brit businessman who finds himself steered into a major spy intrigue during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Marvel's next big thing on Disney+ is this action-packed pairing of two complicated second-tier supes. After one episode, everything's looking on-target.
Hot Water
This throwback to '80s T&A comedies is too tame to be a guilty pleasure and too lame to be a decent sports flick.
Zack Snyder's Justice League
A little more heart and a lot more slow-mo make this 4-hour journey a mixed bag of Snyder's best and worst tendencies.
Phobias
"Phobias" is a horror anthology executive produced by Radio Silence ("Ready or Not") that marks the directorial debut of actress Camilla Belle.
AV Club: Indy Style -- March 19
On this week's show, Chris reviews "The Courier," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Phobias" and "Gattaca" on Blu-ray/4K.
ReelBob’s New to View: March 23
An Oscar-nominated (of course!) Pixar animated feature and Tom Hanks on a post-Civil War Western journey headline the newest titles for home viewing.
