Oscar nominations lightning reaction

Super-fast observations on the snubs and highlights of this morning's Academy Awards nominations.

AV Club: Oscar nominations podcast

Film Yap critics Andy Carr, Bob Bloom, Alec Toombs, Adam Aasen and Christopher Lloyd hash out the surprises, snubs and delights of the 2021 Oscar nominations.

Paint

A meandering but occasionally insightful look into the struggles of three young painters trying to make it in the New York art scene.

The Courier

Benedict Cumberbatch skillfully and empathetically plays an anonymous Brit businessman who finds himself steered into a major spy intrigue during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel's next big thing on Disney+ is this action-packed pairing of two complicated second-tier supes. After one episode, everything's looking on-target.

Hot Water

This throwback to '80s T&A comedies is too tame to be a guilty pleasure and too lame to be a decent sports flick.

Welcome to the Film Yap archive

TheFilmYap.com's entire archive of reviews, commentary, news, interviews and more is now available on this Substack!

Zack Snyder's Justice League

A little more heart and a lot more slow-mo make this 4-hour journey a mixed bag of Snyder's best and worst tendencies.

Phobias

"Phobias" is a horror anthology executive produced by Radio Silence ("Ready or Not") that marks the directorial debut of actress Camilla Belle.

AV Club: Indy Style -- March 19

On this week's show, Chris reviews "The Courier," "Zack Snyder's Justice League," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Phobias" and "Gattaca" on Blu-ray/4K.

ReelBob’s New to View: March 23

An Oscar-nominated (of course!) Pixar animated feature and Tom Hanks on a post-Civil War Western journey headline the newest titles for home viewing.

