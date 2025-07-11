Interview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.

Share this postFilm YapInterview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postFilm YapInterview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreInterview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.The film stars Bryan Cranston, Allison Janney, Chris Cooper, Jack Champion and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and is now available on VOD.Alec ToombsJul 11, 2025Share this postFilm YapInterview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptAlec’s review of the film: https://filmyap.substack.com/p/everythings-going-to-be-great.Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFilm YapInterview with "Everything's Going to Great" director Jon S. Baird and screenwriter Steven Rogers.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAlec ToombsRecent EpisodesPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Jurassic Franchise Retrospective 10 hrs ago • Jackson MahuronPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - JawsJul 4 • Jackson MahuronYap Rewind: Best Movie SummersJun 30 • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27Jun 28 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - 2020's Midway RecapJun 27 • Jackson MahuronThe Movie Scorecard: Freaky TalesJun 25 • Mo HammondThe AV Room: Indy Now -- June 20Jun 21 • Christopher Lloyd
Share this post