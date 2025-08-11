Film Yap

Yap Rewind: When to Remake
Yap Rewind: When to Remake

It took 40 years for a new version of "Red Sonja" to come out. This week's archival podcast asks the questions of when it is -- and isn't -- the right to remake a flick.
Christopher Lloyd
Aug 11, 2025
