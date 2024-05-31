Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double - Space Jam & Looney Tunes: Back in Action
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: Seeing Double - Space Jam & Looney Tunes: Back in Action
What's up Doc? The NBA Playoffs are in full force, and David Zazlav hates the Looney Tunes. The Rough Cut Retrospective honors them in a Seeing Double of two Looney classics.
May 31, 2024
Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double - Space Jam & Looney Tunes: Back in Action
filmyap.substack.com
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: Seeing Double - Space Jam & Looney Tunes: Back in Action