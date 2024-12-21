Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Ep. 4 "Can't Say I Remember No At Attin."
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:05
-36:05

Podcast: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Ep. 4 "Can't Say I Remember No At Attin."

Caine and Luke discuss Neel taking center stage as our crew's journey home veers off course.
Caine Gardner
and
Lucas Gardner
Dec 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lucas Gardner
Caine Gardner
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 20
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Christmas Movie Draft
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: Skeleton Crew - Ep. 3 "Very Interesting, As An Astrogration Problem"
  Caine Gardner and Lucas Gardner
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 13
Yap Rewind: The Tyranny of the Six-Pack
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Seeing Double - Morbius / Madame Web
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Skeleton Crew Ep 1-2
  Caine Gardner