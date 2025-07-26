Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- July 25
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at "Fantastic Four: First Steps," "Shoshana," "Happy Gilmore 2" and "Oh, Hi!" plus his picks for Indy Shorts Festival.
Jul 26, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post