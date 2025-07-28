Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:10
-19:10
Yap Rewind: Adam Sandler retrospective
With the former SNL funnyman continuing his journey on Netflix with "Happy Gilmore 2," let's spin the dial back to our retrospective from a few years ago.
Jul 28, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post