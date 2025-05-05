Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yap Rewind: The State of the Superhero Movie
With "Thunderbolts" looking to revive the MCU, it's time to look back to this podcast when we pondered the state of the superhero genre back in 2012.
May 05, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post