Your Weekly Yap: March 13
Catch up with this week's reviews and views from Hoosier film critics.
Critics Choice Awards postmortem
The Oscar race begins to take more shape after the broadcast critics group chimes in with big wins for "Nomadland" and "Promising Young Woman."
Reeling Backward: Black Gravel (1961)
This pitch-black drama takes an unsparing look at German-American relations in the postwar era, with some arresting B&W images and tone.
The Mimic
A writer is intrigued by his new neighbor, a potential sociopath, unless he also is one in this dark comedy with sharp timing.
Son
"Halloween" (2018) starlet Andi Matichak is a mother on a mission in "Son," the latest in a long line of supernatural horror flicks involving a creepy kid.
The Father
A thoroughly engrossing and human look at the relationship between a man declining with dementia and the daughter taking care of him.
Dutch
This notably awful crime drama is chock full of painfully amateurish acting, cartoonish characters, egregious stereotypes and dialogue that lands like a bowling ball dropped onto polished marble.
Cherry
“Cherry” feels like a flick that was directed by Mr. Mackey, the guidance counselor from “South Park” – “War is bad, m’kay? Drugs are bad, m’kay?”
Cosmic Sin
Surprise! Bruce Willis phones it in yet again—this time, from across the stars.
ReelBob: The Father
An emotionally draining movie that will hit close to home, especially for families dealing with a member battling dementia.
The AV Room: Indy Style -- March 12
On this week’s show, Chris reviews "The Father," "Dutch," "Quo Vadis, Aida?", "Long Weekend," "Cosmic Sin" and "Cherry," plus celebration of Alfred Hitchcock Day.
ReelBob’s New to View: March 16
Carey Mulligan's astounding performance in "Promising Young Woman" headlines the latest releases for home viewing.
Eternals tops 2021’s most-anticipated list
Camden Martin weighs in with the film titles he's most excited about this year, with "Eternals" standing high above all others.
