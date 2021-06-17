Jun 17, 2021 • 44M

Grade A Movies Podcast: June 17 episode

Adam, Alec and Larry discuss "In The Heights" recent controversy and box office, Adam reviews "Luca," Alec reviews "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" and Larry talks about HBO's "In Treatment" reboot.

 
