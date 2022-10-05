Heartland Film Festival 2022
Bookmark this post for all of Film Yap's coverage of one of the biggest movie events in Indiana!
Heartland Film Festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs for 10 days, bringing hundreds of movies you can’t normally see in theaters. This year’s event will include both in-person showings and online screenings, plus many special events.
For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, click here.
For this year’s coverage, Film Yap will be sending out individual newsletter posts for each piece. We realize that’s a lot of emails for subscribers, so that’s why we’re starting with this “digest” post where we’ll link all of our coverage alphabetically.
Feel free to bookmark this page for the duration of Heartland 2022, and check in regularly as we add more amazing reviews, interviews and more each day!
Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
AAAMC Speaks: Teresa Hairston: The Unstoppable Game-Changer
This foot-stomping documentary from Indiana University's Archives of African American Music and Culture spotlights a living legend in the gospel music community.
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells feature debut is a quiet, intimate, and emotional ode to the bond between father and daughter.
Always, Lola
This earnest drama about five friends dealing with the aftermath of their queen bee's overdose death plays like an overlong soap opera with an aged-out cast.
Anacoreta
A mildly experimental take on found footage.
The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh's long-awaited reunion with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson makes for another hilarious and touching dark comedy.
The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story
A look at the life and career of an exceptional Hoosier — Carl Erskine — former pitcher for the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers whose decency and commitment to change helped change the world for many.
The B1G Story: George Taliaferro
An excellent documentary about a Hoosier of excellence, whether he was breaking barriers on the football field, in society or mentoring the next generation of IU students.
Broker
A charming dysfunctional-family dramedy with an impressive balancing act of tone and genre.
Close
Belgian director Lukas Dhont lends us a child's perspective of grief.
Eat Your Catfish
This enthralling documentary following a woman with ALS will leave you vibrating with empathy, rage and joy.
Interview: Noah Arjomand
The former Indiana University fellow talks about making the intimate documentary, "Eat Your Catfish," that chronicles his mother's battle with ALS.
Empire of Light
Sam Mendes' love letter to the cinema is carried through its performances and technical achievements, but not so much a memorable story to make this impactful.
Follow Her
"Follow Her" is a delightfully disturbing film that is terrifying in its timeliness.
The Grotto
Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason makes her feature writing/directing debut with this warm hug of a hangout movie.
Interview with The Grotto writer/director Joanna Gleason
Alec Toombs interviews the Tony Award-winning actress about her feature writing/directing debut.
It Happened One Weekend
An eclectic and thoroughly engaging mix of old and new cinema styles about best friends contemplating romance. Think Woody Allen's "Manhattan" by way of modern Indianapolis.
Land of Gold
A sweet, if overly familiar, road movie about family and responsibility in modern America.
Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues
A mesmerizing documentary that takes us behind the iconography of the jazzman and shows us, in his own words, the vibrant human soul who lived there.
Made for This Moment: An Indiana Sports Corp Story
This intriguing documentary looks at the history and finest moments of the organization that made Indianapolis into a major sports town.
More Than Corn
This engaging documentary looks at a Noblesville farming couple who have made organic, farm-to-table not just a business model but an ethos about sustainability.
The Moon & Back
"The Moon & Back" is an emotionally charged, charming tale of a daughter's love for her father and her quest to bring his unfinished epic to life.
The Pez Outlaw
The Pez Outlaw is equally delightful, heartwarming, invigorating, and life-affirming.
My Policeman
Harry Styles continues his quest for movie stardom in this period love triangle that's sensitive and tragic.
Paper City
A documentary that looks at the activism of the now-elderly survivors of the March 10, 1945, firebombing on Tokyo.
State of the Unity
An expat Hoosier husband/wife band sets off in 2016 to preach a message of togetherness and turn a dilapidated Volvo into a rolling work of communal art.
Teine Sa — The Ancient Ones
An anthology of horrors starring ancient Polynesian spirits.
Till
Chinonye Chukwu's heartbreaking retelling of the foul murder of Emmett Till and his mother's courageous fight to not let it pass is among the year's best dramas.
The Whale
Everything you've heard about Brendan Fraser's transformative performance is true. Darren Aronofsky's film is an emotional powerhouse about redemption and love.
What We Do Next
Incisive writing and sharp acting make this small-scale sociopolitical drama feel huge.
Women Talking
Sarah Polley's adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel won't be the easiest of watches this fall, but her handle on the source material makes for a cathartic slow burn of a drama.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.