Heartland Film Festival kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, and runs for 10 days, bringing hundreds of movies you can’t normally see in theaters. This year’s event will include both in-person showings and online screenings, plus many special events.

For Heartland Film Festival showtimes and tickets, click here.

For this year’s coverage, Film Yap will be sending out individual newsletter posts for each piece. We realize that’s a lot of emails for subscribers, so that’s why we’re starting with this “digest” post where we’ll link all of our coverage alphabetically.

Feel free to bookmark this page for the duration of Heartland 2022, and check in regularly as we add more amazing reviews, interviews and more each day!

This foot-stomping documentary from Indiana University's Archives of African American Music and Culture spotlights a living legend in the gospel music community.

Charlotte Wells feature debut is a quiet, intimate, and emotional ode to the bond between father and daughter.

This earnest drama about five friends dealing with the aftermath of their queen bee's overdose death plays like an overlong soap opera with an aged-out cast.

A mildly experimental take on found footage.

Martin McDonagh's long-awaited reunion with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson makes for another hilarious and touching dark comedy.

A look at the life and career of an exceptional Hoosier — Carl Erskine — former pitcher for the legendary Brooklyn Dodgers whose decency and commitment to change helped change the world for many.

An excellent documentary about a Hoosier of excellence, whether he was breaking barriers on the football field, in society or mentoring the next generation of IU students.

A charming dysfunctional-family dramedy with an impressive balancing act of tone and genre.

Belgian director Lukas Dhont lends us a child's perspective of grief.

This enthralling documentary following a woman with ALS will leave you vibrating with empathy, rage and joy.

The former Indiana University fellow talks about making the intimate documentary, "Eat Your Catfish," that chronicles his mother's battle with ALS.

Sam Mendes' love letter to the cinema is carried through its performances and technical achievements, but not so much a memorable story to make this impactful.

"Follow Her" is a delightfully disturbing film that is terrifying in its timeliness.

Tony Award-winning actress Joanna Gleason makes her feature writing/directing debut with this warm hug of a hangout movie.

Alec Toombs interviews the Tony Award-winning actress about her feature writing/directing debut.

An eclectic and thoroughly engaging mix of old and new cinema styles about best friends contemplating romance. Think Woody Allen's "Manhattan" by way of modern Indianapolis.

A sweet, if overly familiar, road movie about family and responsibility in modern America.

A mesmerizing documentary that takes us behind the iconography of the jazzman and shows us, in his own words, the vibrant human soul who lived there.

This intriguing documentary looks at the history and finest moments of the organization that made Indianapolis into a major sports town.

This engaging documentary looks at a Noblesville farming couple who have made organic, farm-to-table not just a business model but an ethos about sustainability.

The Moon & Back

"The Moon & Back" is an emotionally charged, charming tale of a daughter's love for her father and her quest to bring his unfinished epic to life.

The Pez Outlaw is equally delightful, heartwarming, invigorating, and life-affirming.

Harry Styles continues his quest for movie stardom in this period love triangle that's sensitive and tragic.

A documentary that looks at the activism of the now-elderly survivors of the March 10, 1945, firebombing on Tokyo.

An expat Hoosier husband/wife band sets off in 2016 to preach a message of togetherness and turn a dilapidated Volvo into a rolling work of communal art.

An anthology of horrors starring ancient Polynesian spirits.

Chinonye Chukwu's heartbreaking retelling of the foul murder of Emmett Till and his mother's courageous fight to not let it pass is among the year's best dramas.

Everything you've heard about Brendan Fraser's transformative performance is true. Darren Aronofsky's film is an emotional powerhouse about redemption and love.

Incisive writing and sharp acting make this small-scale sociopolitical drama feel huge.

Sarah Polley's adaptation of Miriam Toews' novel won't be the easiest of watches this fall, but her handle on the source material makes for a cathartic slow burn of a drama.