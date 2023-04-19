For Indy Film Fest schedule and tickets, please click here.

Welcome to Indy Film Fest 2023, courtesy of the team here at Film Yap! We’re excited to once again provide exhaustive coverage of the festival with reviews, interviews and news.

As we did last year with other festivals, we’ll be publishing our articles separately, though sometimes smaller capsule reviews from one category of films will be gathered in a single post. For our subscribers, we know that’s a whole lot of emails hitting your inbox, especially when combined with our regular ongoing coverage of theatrical, streaming and home video releases.

So once again we’ll be organizing everything into a single post — this one — as a one-stop shop with links to all IFF articles. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back regularly as we’ll be publishing new content every day of the fest, April 19-23 (with virtual viewing options available through the 30th).

Let’s have another great Indy Film Fest! And if you’re not already a subscriber, please consider signing up.

Indy Film Fest: American Spectrum Features

Reviews of "Hundreds of Beavers," "In a Good Way," "Free Time" and "Fuzzy Head" playing at IFF.

ALEC TOOMBS

APR 19, 2023

Read more

Indy Film Fest: International Shorts

Capsule reviews of "The Record," "The Calf," "Earl's Town," "When Grass Grows," "Half-Meter" and "Blue Rain" playing at IFF.

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD

APR 19, 2023

Read more

Indy Film Fest 2023 slate announced

IFF will have in-theater screenings April 19-23 and virtual showings through April 30. "Sisu," "Master Gardner" and "Polite Society" headline this year's fest.

Christopher Lloyd

Apr 12, 2023

Beginning April 19, the Indy Film Fest will kick off its 20th year with in-person screenings at Kan Kan Cinema and will unveil movies of all genres for festival “goers” to screen at home. From April 19-23, the Fest will host in-person screenings, and virtual screenings through April 30.

Read more