Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post
Indy Film Fest: Filmmaker Alex Rodgers
filmyap.substack.com
Indy Film Fest: Filmmaker Alex Rodgers
Christopher Lloyd sits down with Alex Rodgers, writer/director of the opening night film for the 2024 Indy Film Fest, "Last Days of Summer," who encourages aspiring filmmakers to 'fail early often.'
Apr 24, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Indy Film Fest: Filmmaker Alex Rodgers