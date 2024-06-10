Interview with Hoosier filmmaker Maurissa Horwitz

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Maurissa Horwitz is a Hoosier filmmaker who grew up in Indianapolis, and has risen the ranks of Hollywood to become lead editor of the Disney/Pixar film "Inside Out 2," one of the most anticipated movies of summer 2024.

Listen to her talk about switching from chemistry to film editing in college, and her confession that she can't draw Joy, Anxiety or any of the other film's characters to save her life -- which is why she sticks to the editing bay!

"Inside Out 2" hits theaters June 14.