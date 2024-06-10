Film Yap
Interview with Hoosier filmmaker Maurissa Horwitz
0:00
-14:04

Listen to the Indianapolis-raised filmmaker talk about rising up the ranks of Hollywood to become lead editor of the Disney/Pixar film "Inside Out 2," in theaters June 14.
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 10, 2024
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Maurissa Horwitz is a Hoosier filmmaker who grew up in Indianapolis, and has risen the ranks of Hollywood to become lead editor of the Disney/Pixar film "Inside Out 2," one of the most anticipated movies of summer 2024.

Listen to her talk about switching from chemistry to film editing in college, and her confession that she can't draw Joy, Anxiety or any of the other film's characters to save her life -- which is why she sticks to the editing bay!

"Inside Out 2" hits theaters June 14.

Appears in episode
