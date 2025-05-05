Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Podcast: Echo Base Intel - Andor S2: Ep. 4-6
As Andor hits its midpoint, its exploration of power, peril and revolution is marked by a mix of compelling moments and uneven pacing.
May 05, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post