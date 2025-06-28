Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 27
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new theatrical and streaming releases including "F1," "M3GAN 2.0," "Hot Milk," "Off the Grid" and "Ironheart."
Jun 28, 2025
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
