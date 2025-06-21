Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 20
0:00
-5:59

The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 20

This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new theatrical and streaming releases including "28 Years Later," "Elio," "Bride Hard" and "Mr. Blake at Your Service!"
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture