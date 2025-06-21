Choose your preferred format: audio podcast above, or watch the video below!
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -5:59
-5:59
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 20
This week on Indy Now, Christopher Lloyd takes a look at new theatrical and streaming releases including "28 Years Later," "Elio," "Bride Hard" and "Mr. Blake at Your Service!"
Jun 21, 2025
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post