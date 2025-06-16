Film Yap

Film Yap

Film Yap
Film Yap
Yap Rewind: Sequels Come Lately
0:00
-20:46

Yap Rewind: Sequels Come Lately

With this week's release of "28 Years Later," let's revisit our archival podcast about sequels that arrive a long, long time later.
Christopher Lloyd's avatar
Christopher Lloyd
Jun 16, 2025
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

28 Years Later: Trailer 2

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Christopher Lloyd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture