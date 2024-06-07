Share this post
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Star Wars Recast
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Star Wars Recast
Star Wars continues to expand their lore with the premiere of "The Acolyte" this week, so the boys decide to reboot the original saga and pitch who should be the modern day versions of these legends.
Jun 07, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Star Wars Recast