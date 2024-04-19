Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmen
0:00
-1:16:24

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Film Yap

Podcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmen

In honor of the release of Zack Snyder's second film in his "Rebel Moon" saga, Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown discuss "300" and "Watchmen".
Jackson Mahuron
Apr 19, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Follow Us on Spotify!

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Film Yap to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 19
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 12
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E1
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- April 5
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- March 29
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Movie Villain Madness
  Jackson Mahuron