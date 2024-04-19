Podcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmen

Share this postPodcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFilm YapPodcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmen0:00-1:16:24Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Film YapSubscribe to listenPodcast: Seeing Double- 300 & WatchmenIn honor of the release of Zack Snyder's second film in his "Rebel Moon" saga, Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeffrey Brown discuss "300" and "Watchmen". Jackson MahuronApr 19, 2024∙ PaidShare this postPodcast: Seeing Double- 300 & Watchmenfilmyap.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareFollow Us on Spotify!Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Film Yap to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inFilm YapEssential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJackson MahuronRecent EpisodesThe AV Room: Indy Now -- April 191 hr ago • Christopher LloydThe AV Room: Indy Now -- April 12Apr 12 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Snake Pit - S1E1Apr 12 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- April 5Apr 5 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Portrait of a Lady on FireApr 5 • Jackson MahuronThe AV Room: Indy Now -- March 29Mar 29 • Christopher LloydPodcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective- Movie Villain Madness Mar 29 • Jackson Mahuron