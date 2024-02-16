Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kangaroo Jack & Aloha
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kangaroo Jack & Aloha
As the Seeing Double month is heading towards the end, Jeff Brown, Carter Sims, and Jackson Mahuron discuss two of the worst movies they've ever seen.
Feb 16, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kangaroo Jack & Aloha