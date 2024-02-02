Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kingdom of the Crystal Skull & The Phantom Menace
filmyap.substack.com
1
Share this post
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kingdom of the Crystal Skull & The Phantom Menace
filmyap.substack.com
1×
0:00
-1:26:33
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kingdom of the Crystal Skull & The Phantom Menace
The Rough Cut Retrospective brings a new February series of rewatching childhood "bombs" and seeing if they can be redeemed.
Feb 2, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kingdom of the Crystal Skull & The Phantom Menace