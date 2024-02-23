Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Seeing Double- Robots and Flushed Away
0:00
-1:26:48

Podcast: Seeing Double- Robots and Flushed Away

Jackson Mahuron, Carter Sims, and Jeff Brown round out their first Seeing Double season as they discuss two animated classics from their childhood.
Jackson Mahuron
Feb 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Follow Us on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
4:27
The AV Room: Indy Now -- February 23
  
Christopher Lloyd
27:34
27:34
Podcast: Movie Scorecard with Mo Hammond -- Pulp Fiction
  
Mo Hammond
 and 
Adia Chaney
6:10
The AV Room: Indy Now -- February 16
  
Christopher Lloyd
1:34:23
Podcast: Seeing Double - Kangaroo Jack & Aloha
  
Jackson Mahuron
5:09
The AV Room: Indy Now -- February 9
  
Christopher Lloyd
1:25:45
Podcast: Seeing Double- Get Smart & The Green Hornet
  
Jackson Mahuron
32:24
The AV Room: Bob Kravitz' favorite sports movies
  
Christopher Lloyd