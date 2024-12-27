Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Ep. 5 "You Have A Lot to Learn About Pirates"
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -36:59
-36:59

Podcast: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Ep. 5 "You Have A Lot to Learn About Pirates"

Join Caine and Luke on this week's Echo Base Intel as they dive into pirate lore and hidden treasures.
Caine Gardner
and
Lucas Gardner
Dec 27, 2024
Share
Transcript

Film Yap is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share

Discussion about this podcast

Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Lucas Gardner
Caine Gardner
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - When Harry Met Sally ...
  Jackson Mahuron
Yap vs. Yap: I Hate Your Favorite
Podcast: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Ep. 4 "Can't Say I Remember No At Attin."
  Caine Gardner and Lucas Gardner
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 20
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Christmas Movie Draft
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: Skeleton Crew - Ep. 3 "Very Interesting, As An Astrogration Problem"
  Caine Gardner and Lucas Gardner
The AV Room: Indy Now -- December 13