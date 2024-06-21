Film Yap
Film Yap
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
0:00
-1:59:34

Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings

With "Inside Out 2" having a fierce showing at the box office, The Rough Cut Retrospective boys discuss and rank all 28 Pixar movies.
Jackson Mahuron
Jun 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

Listen on Spotify!

0 Comments
Film Yap
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jackson Mahuron
Recent Episodes
The Movie Scorecard - Bad Boys 4 - Ride or Die
  Mo Hammond
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - Dad Movie Hall of Fame
  Jackson Mahuron
Podcast: The Snake Pit - S1E5
  Jackson Mahuron
Interview with Hoosier filmmaker Maurissa Horwitz
  Christopher Lloyd
The AV Room: Indy Now -- June 7
  Christopher Lloyd
Podcast: Rough Cut Retrospective - Star Wars Recast
  Jackson Mahuron
The AV Room: Indy Now -- May 31
  Alec Toombs