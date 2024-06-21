Share this post
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
filmyap.substack.com
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings
With "Inside Out 2" having a fierce showing at the box office, The Rough Cut Retrospective boys discuss and rank all 28 Pixar movies.
Jun 21, 2024
Film Yap
Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.Essential movie reviews, commentary and news from Hoosier film critics.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Podcast: The Rough Cut Retrospective - PIXAR Tier Rankings